Ladies Luncheon Newport Beach to Debut at Shady Canyon Golf Club on October 15 Benefiting CureDuchenne

Newport Beach-based CureDuchenne, a global nonprofit dedicated to funding and finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, will be holding its inaugural Ladies Luncheon Newport Beach at Shady Canyon Golf Club on Tuesday, October 15.

The event, which promises an elegant afternoon of fashion, food, and fun, will raise vital funds for research toward a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a degenerative neuromuscular disease.

The Ladies Luncheon Newport Beach, presented in partnership with South Coast Plaza, will feature a luxury fashion presentation by Monique Lhuillier, offering guests an exclusive preview of the latest trends for 2025.

Attendees are encouraged to embrace the theme by donning their brightest sundresses and pairing them with either elegant or whimsical hats, setting the stage for a stylish and memorable event.

Guests will also enjoy a gourmet lunch and have the opportunity to participate in exciting auctions, where they can bid on a variety of exclusive items and experiences, all in support of a great cause.

In addition to the fashion showcase, attendees will gain valuable insights into the groundbreaking research supported by CureDuchenne, with a special presentation from Dr. Michael Kelly, Chief Scientific Officer of CureDuchenne.

This gathering is not just about celebrating style; it’s about making a significant impact. Funds raised during the event will directly support CureDuchenne’s mission to invest in innovative research aimed at finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, offering hope to thousands of families affected by this devastating disease.

“We are thrilled to bring the Ladies Luncheon to Newport Beach,” said Debra Miller, founder and CEO of CureDuchenne. “This event allows us to engage with the community in a meaningful way, while also driving forward the critical research needed to find a cure for Duchenne. We look forward to an afternoon of fashion, connection, and impact.”

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is one of the most common and severe forms of muscular dystrophy, affecting roughly 1 in 5,000 male births. Children diagnosed with Duchenne experience progressive muscle weakness, leading to loss of mobility and early death. Currently, there is no cure, but research funded by CureDuchenne is paving the way for new treatments and, ultimately, a cure.

Tickets for the Ladies Luncheon Newport Beach are available for $250, with various sponsorship opportunities also offered. For more information on how to purchase tickets or become a sponsor, please visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/Dsq/.

About CureDuchenne: Twenty years ago, CureDuchenne was created with one goal: to find and fund a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, one of the most common and severe forms of muscular dystrophy. Today, CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne.

CureDuchenne’s innovative venture philanthropy model has advanced transformative treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, including 18 projects that advanced to human clinical trials and multiple projects to overcome the limitations of exon-skipping and gene therapy.

In addition, CureDuchenne contributed early funding to the first FDA-approved Duchenne drug, pioneered the first and only Duchenne physical and occupational therapist certification program and created an innovative biobank and data registry, accelerating research toward a cure.

For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit www.cureduchenne.org.