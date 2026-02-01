Leadership is What Defines the Newport Beach City Council

Leadership seemingly comes in as many forms are there are forms of leaders. According to Nobel-prize winning author, James MacGregor in his book “Leadership,” there are more than 130 definitions of leadership. Warren Bennis and Burt Nanus in their work, “Leaders: Strategies of Taking Charge,” claim there are “at least 350.”

Of the many, this definition may very well embrace the Newport Beach City Council: “Leadership is a process whereby an individual (or several) may influence a group of individuals to achieve a common goal.” Newport’s seven council members were chosen for their previous leadership, or their promises if elected to be their representatives.

We asked the current Newport Beach City Council members to look into their crystal balls and predict what they see for Newport Beach in 2026 as they lead the city into its 120th year.

(Note: these are the submissions received by press time)

Joe Stapleton / Former Newport Beach Mayor in 2025 and Current Councilmember:

This is a year of opportunity for Newport Beach, and I am energized by the progress underway on projects that will shape our future while preserving everything that makes this city such a special place to live.

My approach this year is simple: invest wisely, protect what matters, and build a stronger, more resilient Newport Beach for generations to come.

One of my top priorities is finally delivering a public park at Lower Castaways. This long-standing community goal is closer than ever to becoming a reality. In a fully built out city like ours, creating accessible open space for families, seniors, and visitors is essential. The Lower Castaways project reflects our commitment to thoughtful land use, community wellbeing, and protecting the character that residents value.

In Balboa Village, we continue advancing the Pyle Family project in the Fun Zone, a rare opportunity to revitalize a historic and heavily visited area while respecting its unique identity. A successful Fun Zone project will strengthen local businesses, enhance the visitor experience, and support the long-term economic vitality of the peninsula which benefits residents who rely on a strong local economy.

Public safety remains one of the most important responsibilities of local government, and it will continue to be a top priority in 2026. Ensuring that our police and fire departments have the staffing, equipment, and support necessary to respond quickly and effectively is nonnegotiable. A safe city is the foundation of a thriving community, and we must always protect that foundation.

We must also continue investing in our aging infrastructure. Roads, utilities, public facilities, and coastal protections require consistent attention and responsible planning. Tackling these needs today prevents far more costly repairs in the future and keeps Newport Beach running smoothly for decades to come.

These investments are about more than maintenance They are about reliability, resilience, and long-term quality of life.

Equally important is maintaining strong fiscal discipline. I am proud of our continued focus on growing the city’s surplus and reducing long-term liabilities. Being careful stewards of taxpayer dollars allows us to navigate economic uncertainty, invest strategically, and maintain essential services without increasing burdens on residents.

Together, we will continue building a Newport Beach that honors its past, delivers results in the present, and prepares responsibly for the future.

I look forward to working with my colleagues, our city staff, and the community in 2026 to turn these priorities into tangible outcomes and keep Newport Beach moving confidently in the right direction.

Robyn Grant / Newport Beach City Councilmember

As we begin 2026, Newport Beach can be optimistic about what lies ahead.

Our city enters the new year from a position of strength, financially secure, well-managed, and guided by a shared commitment to preserving the qualities that define our community.

The City Council remains focused on the priorities residents care about most, investing in public safety, maintaining critical infrastructure, protecting our coastline and harbor, and ensuring thoughtful planning decisions that respect neighborhood character. These priorities are not abstract. They shape daily life in Newport Beach and require sustained focus, collaboration, and accountability.

Working together, the City Council, our exceptional city staff, and hundreds of residents serving on boards, commissions, and committees have already delivered real, measurable results.

Strong Finances, Responsible Government

As a member of the Finance Committee, we oversee an over $500 million annual budget supported by approximately $400 million in reserves. Newport Beach has neither a revenue problem, nor a spending problem. Instead, we practice disciplined fiscal management, with a balanced budget and consistent annual surpluses that are strategically applied to critical infrastructure and debt reduction.

As a result, long-term financial planning is in place to fund infrastructure for many decades and our city we will be pension-liability free before 2035, well ahead of most cities in California.

Prioritizing Public Safety

The Newport Beach Police Department, led by Police Chief Dave Miner, is served by one of the finest public safety teams in the state, with a firm emphasis on proactive crime prevention. Seventy license-plate reader cameras are installed city-wide, one at every entry point, allowing police to identify criminal activity as it enters our community. Homeowner associations can link into the network for added neighborhood security. We have also deployed a network of American-made drones to provide real-time response to crime in progress. All this information is monitored through a newly activated 24/7 Crime Information Center. These tools, combined with a dedicated prosecutor to address chronic Municipal Code offenders, expanded mounted patrols, and school safety partnerships, have strengthened security throughout the city.

Fire Safety You Can Count On

Public safety includes fire safety, and Newport Beach is exceptionally prepared. Our Fire Chief Jeff Boyles, Fire Marshal James Gillespie, and their exceptional fire team continue to strengthen prevention by investing in station upgrades, modern equipment, advanced training, and public education on fire safe practices. A good example is in an emergency, Big Canyon’s Reservoir’s 200 million gallons of water reserve can support firefighting and drinking water for up to a month.

Real Progress on Homelessness

Homelessness in Newport Beach has declined by more than 80 percent, from about 100 individuals in 2022 to approximately a dozen today. We provide services to those in need while holding individuals accountable for criminal behavior. This balanced approach, compassion paired with enforcement, is working.

Securing Drinking Water Reliability

Newport Beach is “well” positioned for long-term water reliability. By acquiring properties in Fountain Valley for new groundwater wells, reducing reliance on imported water, and forming a strategic partnership with Laguna Beach, we are enhancing regional resilience and redundancy. These efforts will lead to 100 percent water independence for the first time in our city’s history.

Supporting City Staff

A strong city depends on strong people. We remain committed to full staffing, competitive compensation, and promoting from within whenever possible. Recent leadership appointments, including our new City Manager Seimone Jurjis and Police Chief Dave Miner, reflect a culture of professionalism and continuity that will keep Newport Beach well-managed for years to come.

Citywide Improvements

Resident-driven improvements remain a priority, including enhanced e-bike ordinances with a youth diversion program, OCTA funding for a citywide trolley, Newport Beach’s first fully accessible playground, and the installation of defibrillators in parks and community centers.

Protecting Our Environment

The Newport Bay Trash Interceptor now captures hundreds of tons of debris before it reaches the Back Bay and ocean. We also began the first major harbor dredging project since 2011, improving navigation and safety. Through a partnership with the Port of Long Beach, dredged material is being reused for port expansion, permanently removing compromised materials from our waters without ongoing maintenance costs.

Transparency and Public Participation

Newport Beach’s legacy of good governance depends on residents who are informed, engaged, and confident that their voices matter. Our city will continue to thrive with clear communication and meaningful public participation. Effective leadership begins with listening, through public meetings, neighborhood forums, and service on boards, commissions, and committees. Absolute agreement is not the measure of success. Strong outcomes result from informed residents participating in robust discussion.

Looking Ahead

Important work remains. Locally, we will continue efforts to lessen the impacts of John Wayne Airport, while advancing plans for critical infrastructure, including a new police station and improved communications facilities. At the state level, we will continue advocating for greater local control over issues that directly affect residents, from crime prevention and housing to traffic and e-bike regulation.

Our challenge is to manage change carefully while honoring what makes Newport Beach unique. With continued cooperation among residents, city staff, and the City Council, we will meet the year ahead with balance, integrity, and purpose.