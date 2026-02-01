Newport Beach Fire Department Extinguishes Structure Fire in Corona del Mar January 21

On January 21 at approximately 6:28 p.m., the Newport Beach Fire Department (NBFD) responded to a reported structure fire at 3348 E. Coast Highway. The incident occurred directly across the street from NBFD Station 5 in Corona del Mar.

Upon arrival, Newport Beach Engine 65 observed heavy smoke billowing from the front of the commercial property. The Fire Captain from Engine 65 immediately upgraded the call to a “working structure fire” and requested additional resources to the scene before evacuating the restaurant next door.

The first arriving crew quickly deployed hose lines into the interior of the building to locate the seat of the fire and prevent further spread.

A total of approximately 30 firefighters responded to the incident. NBFD was supported by mutual aid partners, including Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue (Battalion 8) and the Orange County Fire Authority (Battalion 4).

Through aggressive interior tactics, crews successfully contained the blaze within approximately 20 minutes. Their rapid intervention limited the fire damage to the primary location, preventing a total loss of the structure.

No injuries to civilians or fire personnel were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by NBFD Investigators.

For more information, please contact the Newport Beach Fire Department via email at PIO@nbfd.net.