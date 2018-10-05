Letter to the Editor: A Vote for Scott Peotter
I am an unapologetic conservative that believes in electing Republicans to city councils.
I have walked precincts and donated to Republicans my entire adult life because they believe in free enterprise and limited government.
As the Newport Beach city council campaigns approach election day, I have learned that over the past two years candidate Clyda “Joy” Brenner has made over 40 donations to liberal Democrats across the country.
Federal Elections Commission records reflect her “earmarked” donations through Socialist Bernie Sanders’ ActBlue PAC include 17 contributions to liberal New Jersey senator Cory “Spartacus” Booker.
Brenner also earmarked a donation to Hillary Clinton’s Super PAC just days before the 2016 presidential election.
Now that I know where Brenner stands, I will vote for Scott Peotter for city council. Scott has done a great job for taxpayers the last 4 years.
Kurt English
Newport Beach