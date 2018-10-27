Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: I’ve had enough

Posted On 27 Oct 2018
I am so disappointed in our incumbent City Council members Scott Peotter and Duff Duffield.  They do not represent the best interests of the citizens of Newport Beach.  Their pot farm interests and allegiance to large builders rather than the people who voted for them has left me dismayed and angry.

I have had enough. Enough of millionaires donating $50,000 to them in a small City election, enough of blatant old school politics.  I am voting for Joy Brenner and Tim Stokes who better represent the people of New Port Beach.

 

B. Kiley

Corona Del Mar

