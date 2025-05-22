Letter to the Editor: Momentum for School Board Candidate Andrea McElroy is Undeniable

The energy in our neighborhoods to vote for a dynamic, trusted leader on our School Board is electric, and the momentum for School Board candidate Andrea McElroy is undeniable.

Our community has been clamoring for a school board trustee like Andrea, and this special election is our chance to make our voices heard. Don’t miss this opportunity to shape our schools’ future.

Andrea represents the heart of our community, committed to our values and priorities. She’s earned the trust of those who keep us safe—she’s the only candidate endorsed by our police and fire associations. They back Andrea because they know they can trust her to prioritize school safety.

This election is our chance to choose a trustee who will fight to keep our property tax dollars in the classroom and to keep education about academics and not ideology. Andrea McElroy is that leader—dedicated, trusted, and ready to deliver. The stakes are high, and every vote counts. Let’s not miss this chance to build a brighter future for our schools with accountable stewardship of taxpayer funds. Get out and vote for Andrea McElroy for the NMUSD School Board!

Pattie Panagakos / Newport Harbor High School Alumni Parent