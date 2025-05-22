Crystal Cove State Park in Newport Beach Named Best California State Beach

California State Parks Foundation released the results of the “Best of California’s State Parks,” a new poll highlighting beloved places for hiking, camping, spectacular views, wildﬂowers, kid-friendly adventures, and more.

Crystal Cove State Park in Newport Beach was named Best California State Beach.

California State Parks Foundation invited its members and supporters to nominate and vote on their favorite parks across 10 categories. In just a few weeks, over 1,300 people participated in the process. Many of the survey participants also sent photos and their personal stories and memories about why these parks are special.

“We launched the ﬁrst ever ‘Best of California’s State Parks’ poll to honor and highlight the deep connection that people have to our parks,” said Rachel Norton, Executive Director of California State Parks Foundation. “These places represent the incredible diversity of experiences we can ﬁnd in our state parks, from exploring the California coast to learning about our history. With summer approaching, we hope Californians will use the ‘Best of California’s State Parks’ poll results to get inspired to get outdoors with family and friends.”

The California state park system includes 280 state park units, over 340 miles of coastline, 970 miles of lake and river frontage, 15,000 campsites, 5,200 miles of trails, 3,195 historic buildings, and more than 11,000 known prehistoric and historic archaeological sites.

