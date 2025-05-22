Women of Chapman Hosts ‘Stars of Tomorrow’ at The Port Theater in Corona del Mar

A Hollywood style red carpet affair was held on May 8 at the New Port Theater in Corona del Mar, hosted by the Women of Chapman.

More than 150 guests attended the “Stars of Tomorrow” event where Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts students were honored.

Five student films were screened at theater, and the filmmakers were awarded scholarships from the Women of Chapman Student Endowment Fund.

Dodge College senior film students have used these grants to complete their films for the past 12 years.

Guests were treated to a VIP reception complete with a Marilyn Monroe “lookalike” and paparazzi photographers. Dodge College Dean Stephen Galloway interviewed the lucky endowed student filmmakers.

Dodge College of Film and Media Arts is considered one of the fastest-rising film schools in the world and is ranked the #4 film school in the country by both The Wrap and The Hollywood Reporter magazines.

At Dodge College, the film students have the use of three full-size soundstages and a state-of-the-art virtual studio. Dean Galloway provides “Master Classes” for the students made up of Hollywood’s top writers, actors, directors, producers, publicists, cinematographers and newsmakers.

“Stars of Tomorrow” was generously underwritten and sponsored by Adrienne Brandes (Program Chair), Mikey Lares, Luke and Jenny Carlson of Carlson Law, and Erin McDonald.

Stars of Tomorrow Committee: Kathy Hamilton, Sue Hook, Mikey Lares, Kristin Martin, Mary Murfey. Special thanks to Fariborz and Azan Maseeh (Port Theater).