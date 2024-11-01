Letter to the Editor: Support for Philip Stemler

Share this:

I am writing to express my strong support for Philip Stemler for the Newport-Mesa School Board. Philip’s priorities, such as empowering families, enhancing student safety, and fostering transparency, align with the needs of our community.

Philip is committed to ensuring that our schools focus on real education, not political agendas, and that students are learning in a safe and nurturing environment. His vision for accountability and his dedication to parental involvement make him the right choice to bring positive change to our schools.

Thomas Leach / Newport Beach