Participants, Spectators ‘Have a Ball’ at Sandcastle Contest

Posted On 12 Oct 2018
By :
The 57th Annual Sandcastle Contest was held Sunday at Corona del Mar State Beach. Sandcrabs team won the People’s Choice Award for Best Creation with their sandy depiction of “Cinderella’s Ball.”
— Photo by Sara Hall ©

A giant octopus playing catch, some oversized ice cream cones with scoops of sports balls, and several detailed and grand castles, appeared out of the sand this weekend at a local beach.

Thousands of people flocked to Newport Beach to watch the sand transform during the 57th Annual Sandcastle Contest, held Sunday at Corona del Mar State Beach. The event was presented by the Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s theme was “Have a Ball!”

The Commodores Award for Overall Best Creation went to the IB Possee Sandcarvers for their sculpture of a gigantic cat playing with a ball of yarn and a “Fumble!” sign.

The Sandcrabs team won the People’s Choice Award for Best Creation with their sandy depiction of “Cinderella’s Ball,” complete with the princess herself sitting outside and a detailed castle, including a clock tower. Her missing sand slipper sat at the base of a long staircase.

Team OCASA earned the award for Best Display of Theme with sand sculptures of ice cream cones with scoops of Pokemon, baseball, basketball, and soccer balls on top. Some sandy signage invited spectators to “Pick Your Flavor!”

The Most Humorous Creation award went to Team Dixie for their sand recreation of their team’s namesake, Dixie the dog, who was on hand for the festivities.

Team CHALK won first place in the junior division for their sphere-focused castle.

In the Most Unique Sandcastle category, The Sandcrabs earned the top spot, team Sand & Deliver came in second, and Long Beach Ballers placed third.

In the Most Unique Sandsculpture category, team Doggie Walk Bags won first place for their creation of a large octopus holding a different sports ball in each tentacle. Some sandy signage asked the public “Wanna Play Catch?”

Sandcrabs Too came in second for Most Unique Sandsculpture, and the Commercial Fire Protection team placed third.

For more information, visit newportbeach.com/gallery/57th-annual-sandcastle-contest/

 

The 57th Annual Sandcastle Contest was held Sunday at Corona del Mar State Beach.
— Photo by Sara Hall ©

 

Thousands of people attended the 57th Annual Sandcastle Contest on Sunday at Corona del Mar State Beach.
— Photo by Sara Hall ©

 

A spectator takes a selfie in front of one of the sand sculptures on Sunday.
— Photo by Sara Hall ©

 

Sand sculptures are separated by yellow tape at the 57th Annual Sandcastle Contest on Sunday at Corona del Mar State Beach.
— Photo by Sara Hall ©

 

A team of sand sculptors cheer as the judges look over their creation on Sunday.
— Photo by Sara Hall ©

 

Judges of the 57th Annual Sandcastle Contest (left to right) NB Chamber of Commerce Commodore Club members David Beek and Dorothy Larson, and City Councilman Kevin Muldoon, take photos and evaluate one of the entries on Sunday.
— Photo by Sara Hall ©

 

Judges of the 57th Annual Sandcastle Contest (left to right) City Councilman Kevin Muldoon, and NB Chamber of Commerce Commodore Club members Dorothy Larson and David Beek, check out one of the sandy sculpture entries on Sunday.
— Photo by Sara Hall ©

 

 

Veteran sand sculpting team, The Sandcrabs, celebrate their first place win for Most Unique Sandcastle at the event Sunday.
— Photo by Sara Hall ©

 

The sponsored UPS Store and Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce sand sculpture at the 57th Annual Sandcastle Contest on Sunday at Corona del Mar State Beach.
— Photo by Sara Hall ©

