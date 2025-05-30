Speak Up Newport Hosts Meeting on June 11 with Experts Discussing Federal Government Impacts on Newport Beach

With the Federal Government implementing sweeping changes to federal regulations and program funding, what is the impact on local governmental agencies? What changes can we expect? How will the local agencies adapt?

Come hear three local experts discuss the impacts on Orange County and the City of Newport Beach.

The evening features Peter Demarco, OC Executive Office, Director of Legislative Affairs; Tara Finnegan, Newport Beach Assistant City Manager; and Todd Priest, Todd Priest & Associates (Government Relations).

This Speak Up Newport meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 11 at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr. Reception hosted by The Bungalow Restaurant is at 5:15 p.m. Program is 6 to 7 p.m. On-sire production provided by Visit Newport Beach. No charge to attend the meeting.

The Community Room is on the right (directly across from City Council Chambers) when you enter the complex on Civic Center Drive. Parking is available in the Parking Structure and in the parking lot adjacent to the structure.

The meeting will be simulcast on Zoom. Visit www.speakupnewport.com for meeting details and to register for the Zoom webinar.