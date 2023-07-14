Lido House Hotel and Nobleman Magazine Will Host NOBLE Wine & Dine Experience on Saturday, July 15 Benefitting JDRF

Share this:

If you have a few hours free on Saturday, July 15 and you love great food and wine, this noble event is for you.

NOBLEMAN Magazine founders, Doug and Lydia McLaughlin are hosting the NOBLE Wine & Dine Experience at Lido House Hotel in Newport Beach.

According to press info, the exclusive gathering of epicurean enthusiasts promises “an unparalleled experience that combines world-class cuisine, renowned chefs, craft cocktails, and artisanal wine all for a noble cause.”

Proceeds from NOBLE Wine & Dine Experience will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), the world’s largest nonprofit funder of type 1 diabetes research.

Lido House Hotel’s chef-partner Riley Huddleston, himself an impressive chef with the culinary chops and pedigree to prove it, welcomes an equally impressive lineup of 10 chefs and restaurants.

First, Huddleston welcomes Chef Michael Mina of the Michelin star-studded MINA Group, whose restaurants include Bourbon Steak at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort (and winner of a Best of Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator Magazine for its wine program).

Also participating is James Beard Award semi-finalist Michael Reed, chef-owner of Poppy & Seed; Sommelier and Superbowl XLVI Champion, Will Blackmon of The Wine MVP; and Newport Beach Mayor, Noah von Blom, whose restaurant empire includes ARC Food & Libations in Costa Mesa, ARC Butcher & Baker in Newport Beach, and ARC Bottle, adjacent to Butcher and Baker.

Chefs from Cheferbly (an elite private dining reservation platform), NOBU Newport Beach, and Bello by Sandro Nardone will also delight guests with gastronomy creations from around the globe.

“Dining is an art, and we are thrilled to curate an exceptional culinary event that celebrates the mastery of top chefs and supports a worthy cause,” says Doug McLaughlin, founder of NOBLEMAN Magazine. “The NOBLE Wine & Dine Experience will be a remarkable occasion where guests can indulge in extraordinary flavors while making a positive impact in the community.”

The afternoon event will take place on the Lido Lawn at Lido House Hotel from 2 to 6 p.m. Guests will be treated to a VIP epicurean experience with plated bites from each restaurant and unlimited wagyu and caviar tastings, plus pours from artisan winemakers and handcrafted cocktails.

“I am thrilled to be part of the NOBLE Wine & Dine Experience, an extraordinary culinary gathering that will elevate Newport Beach as a premier fine dining destination,” comments Mayor Von Blom. “The caliber of this event promises to be nothing short of incredible, showcasing the immense talent of top chefs and the exceptional flavors that Newport Beach has to offer. It is an honor to contribute to an event that celebrates the culinary arts and supports a noble cause.”

In addition to the culinary delights, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy handcrafted cocktails from renowned mixologist Irving Gonzalez of Snake Oil Cocktail Co. and explore premium wine tastings from 10 noted wineries.

Presenting Sponsor Rolls Royce will offer guests an up-close look at its lineup of luxury cars, and Happy Jewelers will display its one-of-a-kind collection of timepieces and fine jewelry.

Proceeds from the NOBLE Wine & Dine experience will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), the world’s largest nonprofit funder of research and support for individuals living with type 1 diabetes.

Tickets are $300 per person and are available at www.noblewineanddine.com. Tickets offer guests an all-access pass to unlimited bites, caviar & wagyu tastings, craft cocktails and exceptional wines.