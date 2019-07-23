Lido Marina Village Adds towne by elysewalker

Share this:

Fashion retailer Elyse Walker’s new offshoot, towne by elysewalker, will open Aug. 1 in Lido Marina Village, shop officials announced this week.

Located next to the main elysewalker store, towne will cater to both men and women looking for casual styles with a luxury price tag, the announcement shared on Monday explained.

Her new and reﬁned concept of “shops accommodating both men and women, where they live, and how they dress during downtime” focuses on effortless style with luxury basics.

“Towne is for every suburban man and woman who does not want to leave the house in their sweatpants, but who wants to look relevant and simply styled with ease,” Walker said in the prepared statement. “Our goal is to capture one lifestyle and to present a carefully curated selection of those essential key pieces.”

The Newport Beach store joins those already open in Pacific Palisades and Bel Air. A fourth store, located in Calabasas is scheduled to open in Spring 2020.

Over the last 20 years, with her namesake boutiques and new concept shops for men and women, Walker has grown her business to include five storefronts, elysewalker private label, and numerous exclusive collaborations and partnerships.

For more information, visit elysewalker.com/towne-by-elyse-walker.