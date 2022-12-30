Life Savers Foundation of OC Presents Inaugural Gala at Balboa Bay Resort January 19

Share this:

Life Savers Foundation of Orange County, which grants financial assistance and raises awareness to the crucial need for living organ donors, is presenting its inaugural gala on Thursday, January 19 at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach.

Founding Chair Mrs. Carole Pickup, Executive Director Dr. John Huffman, and Co-Chair and Organ Donor Heidi Miller cordially invite the community to this special event to support the launch of Life Savers Foundation of Orange County.

The evening begins in Balboa Bay Resort’s Grand Ballroom with an arrival reception at 6 p.m. including a hosted bar and hearty appetizers, followed by a prime rib dinner and dessert buffet at 8 p.m. The gala concludes with dancing and entertainment starting at 9 p.m. by Jerry Mandel and the Irvine Barclay Theatre Jazz Band with Bruce Cook.

“The care and wellbeing of living organ donors is the first step in saving lives in need of vital medical care,” says Founding Chair Carole Pickup. “At Life Savers Foundation of Orange County, it’s our honor to help raise financial support and awareness to this critical cause. Taking away the financial burden that many organ donors face will enable so many more generous individuals to consider saving a life and choosing to become an organ donor.”

The purpose of the Life Savers Foundation of Orange County is to provide financial assistance to living organ donors paying for expenses related to lost wages, lodging, travel, medical appointments and more.

Tickets to Life Savers Foundation of Orange County’s inaugural gala start at $250 per person. Checks may be made payable to the following address: Living Organ Donor Assistance Fund, 1374 Cerritos Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. The deadline to RSVP is January 12, 2023.

Sponsorship packages are available at the Life Savers Foundation of Orange County Gala. Levels range from Sapphire to Platinum packages starting at $1,000.

For more information or to become a sponsor, please contact Heidi Miller at [email protected]

About Life Savers Foundation of Orange County

In May of 2017, Carole Pickup hosted an event at Balboa Bay Resort designed to bring awareness to the crucial need for living organ donors. As a result, Bruce Cook, editor of Bay Window, received a kidney from Laguna Beach resident Heidi Miller, saving his life. Four years later, post pandemic, Carole is joining Bruce, Heidi and Reverend John Huffman to pay the gift of life forward helping many in need of organ transplantation here in Orange County.

The purpose of Life Savers Foundation of OC is to grant financial assistance to living organ donors paying for expenses related to lost wages, lodging, travel, medical appointments and other financial needs. Taking away the financial burden will enable so many more generous people to save a life. In Heidi’s words, “The gift of life is the greatest gift of all.”