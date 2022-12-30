Bluewater Grill Newport Offers Winning Deals for College Football Bowl Fans Visiting So Cal

Share this:

Bluewater Grill welcomes the teams playing in college bowl games in Southern California over the next two weeks by offering students, alumni and fans visiting the area for the postseason bowl game action to enjoy Bluewater Grill sustainable seafood before, during or after the big bowl games in Bluewater country.

Now through January 10, Bluewater Grill restaurants in Newport Beach, Redondo Beach, Temecula, Santa Barbara, and Avalon are offering visiting fans their choice of one of two limited-time offers:

A free cup of Bluewater’s famous house-made New England or Manhattan clam chowder with the purchase of any entrée priced at $25 or more (a $9 value). No limit per party.

A free appetizer with the purchase of any entrée priced at $25 or more (a value of up to $20). Limit one free appetizer per party.

The choice of special offers is for visiting fans and local residents rooting for teams playing in the 109th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena on Jan. 2 (University of Utah vs. Penn State University) and the CFP National Championship Game in Inglewood on Jan. 9 (Winner of Fiesta and Peach Bowls).

To redeem the free offer, fans must present merchandise with an official logo or team name of one of the schools participating in the bowl games to their server before ordering on or before Jan. 10, 2023. The two offers cannot be combined with each other, or with other promotions. One free cup of chowder per purchased entrée priced at $25 or more (no limit per party), or one free appetizer per purchase entrée at $25 or more (limit one per party). Some selections on the menu may not be available.

Bluewater restaurants will also extend their popular weekday happy hours, featuring specially priced drinks and appetizers, during all four featured bowl games.

For Bluewater Grill locations, menus and operating hours, go to www.bluewatergrill.com.