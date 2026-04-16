Local Boys & Girls Club Raises $74K at Women of Greatness Brunch at Lido House in Newport Beach

Mentors, business leaders, and community champions of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast (which includes Newport Beach) gathered at the 9th annual Women of Greatness Brunch & Bubbly to honor the women who have positively impacted the lives of Orange County youth and their families.

Held on March 29, 2026, the event raised over $74,000, helping BGC Central OC improve its programs and initiatives to nurture future leaders at the Club.

BGC Central OC presented its prestigious 2026 Woman of Greatness and Community Partner Awards to those who support the Club’s work in strengthening families, providing opportunities to Club members, and igniting inspiration for future generations.

“This year’s honorees embody what it truly means to uplift and serve our communities, especially as many continue to navigate today’s social and economic challenges like food insecurity,” said Kristle Duran, chief operations officer of BGC Central OC. “We are deeply grateful for the leaders and community champions who not only raise awareness, but also help drive critical funding to strengthen families, expand access to essential resources, and support more than 15,000 youth across eight Orange County communities.”

This year’s Woman of Greatness Award was presented to Chef Glenda Galvan-Garcia, a culinary leader and longtime champion of youth and families in Orange County. This prestigious recognition honors her unwavering commitment to empowering young people with cooking skills, cultural appreciation, and the confidence to lead healthier lives.

Chef Glenda has helped BGC of Central OC raise nearly $50,000 through her donation of private chef experiences over more than a decade. Her dedication to strengthening families through nourishment reflects the values of leadership and service that define a Woman of Greatness.

The Community Partner Award was presented to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County for its vital partnership with BGC Central OC since 2011, during which time the launch of Kids Cafe provided 180,000 meals to afterschool Club members. Additionally, over 1.8 million pounds of food have been distributed to strengthen families’ health and stability in Orange County.

Guided by a vision of ensuring all people have access to nutritious food, Second Harvest works alongside trusted partners to provide dignified, equitable and consistent food access. Through this collaboration, hundreds of families have received reliable support, with services expanding from monthly to weekly distributions during the COVID-19 pandemic to meet growing needs.

Second Harvest has also enhanced the Club’s food programs through infrastructure support, including the donation of refrigeration units, and participation in its Grocery Rescue Program, which redirects fresh, high-quality food from local retailers to families in need.

Together, the partnership addresses food insecurity at its roots, providing not only meals but the support families need to thrive.

Sofia Cisneros, a Club alumna and rising community advocate, was this year’s keynote speaker, inspiring attendees with her powerful story of resilience and purpose. A fifth-generation Santa Ana resident, Sofia underwent life-saving heart surgery at just two-years-old and grew up relying on the support of local nonprofits to help her family navigate financial hardship.

Through the Club, she found mentorship, developed essential job and life skills through its Workforce Development Program, and earned a $3,100 College Bound Scholarship. Now a dedicated student set to attend California State University, Fullerton, Sofia is already giving back through small-scale community drives and aspires to pursue a career in nonprofit development, with the goal of uplifting the same communities that supported her. As she continues her journey, Sofia remains committed to turning her experiences into meaningful impact across Orange County.

BGC Central OC’s mission is to ensure every child has mentors and champions in life. The impact of this year’s Women of Greatness honorees and support of the Club community has allowed the Club to ensure continued mentorship, focusing on providing equitable access to mentors, resources and opportunities for young women.

The Club’s Women of Greatness philanthropy group invests in future female leaders and helps give Club members the confidence to pursue their goals.

Held at the Lido House, Autograph Collection, the Women of Greatness Brunch & Bubbly featured a silent auction, music, presentations, and a delicious brunch.

In attendance were BGC Central OC Board of Directors, including Meline Carranza, Nicole Carrillo Hall, Veronica Coffie, Yvonne Herrell, Jordin Lopez, Marla Noel, Alison Salsbury, and Jaril Tudio.

Also in attendance were some of Orange County’s top business and community leaders, including US Bank, Fifth Third Bank, KPMG LLP, and JoAnne Williams, CEO of JWilliams Staffing.

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, please visit www.boysandgirlsclub.com.