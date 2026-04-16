Meals on Wheels OC Announces New President and CEO

Meals on Wheels Orange County’s Board of Directors has named Madelynn Hirneise as its incoming President and Chief Executive Officer. She will officially join the organization on May 27, 2026, coinciding with current CEO Holly Hagler’s planned retirement after more than 15 years of extraordinary leadership.

Madelynn comes to Meals on Wheels Orange County from Families Forward, the leading nonprofit in Orange County serving families facing homelessness.

Meals on Wheels operates two programs in Newport Beach:

Meals on Wheels Weekday Lunch Cafe at OASIS Senior Center in Corona del Mar features a daily lunch program with both hot and cold entrees being provided. A Registered Dietitian formulates the menus and monitors the meals so they are balanced and nutritious. Every meal is carefully prepared at the Meals on Wheels OC headquarters in Anaheim and distributed to community centers around the county. Monthly menus are available in the OASIS Newsletter and the OASIS Administration Office. Meals are first come first served. A voluntary contribution of $3 is requested, but individuals will not be refused services based on their inability to contribute. Guests under 60 are also welcome for a fee of $5.

at OASIS Senior Center in Corona del Mar features a daily lunch program with both hot and cold entrees being provided. A Registered Dietitian formulates the menus and monitors the meals so they are balanced and nutritious. Every meal is carefully prepared at the Meals on Wheels OC headquarters in Anaheim and distributed to community centers around the county. Monthly menus are available in the OASIS Newsletter and the OASIS Administration Office. Meals are first come first served. A voluntary contribution of $3 is requested, but individuals will not be refused services based on their inability to contribute. Guests under 60 are also welcome for a fee of $5. Meals-On-Wheels: Home Delivered Meals provides meals to seniors 60 years of age and older who are living at home, unable to prepare their own meals or dine out, and have little or no assistance in obtaining adequate meals. Home Delivered Meals is available during short-term convalescence or a long-term disability. Each delivery includes a breakfast, lunch, and dinner that are heart-healthy, diabetic-friendly, and provide 100 percent of the recommended daily allowance of nutrients for older adults. Meals are delivered Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1:30 pm. Frozen meals for the weekend may be requested. A voluntary contribution of $5.25 a day is requested, but individuals will not be refused services based on their inability to contribute.

“Meals on Wheels Orange County has long been a trusted lifeline for older adults and their families. Every day, this organization does incredible work to ensure seniors have access to nutritious meals, meaningful connection, and the support they need to live independently,” said Hirneise. “I’m honored to join such a dedicated team of staff, volunteers, and partners who care deeply about the people we serve. As our community continues to age, I’m excited to build on the strong foundation already in place and expand our reach so even more seniors across Orange County have the nourishment, support, and dignity they deserve.”

For more information on programs and services, or to request meals and other services, visit www.mealsonwheelsoc.org.