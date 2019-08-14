NB & Co. Earns Distinct Accreditation, Staffer Named ‘30 Under 30’

Share this:

Newport Beach & Company, the tourism board for Newport Beach, earned its accreditation renewal for eight years with distinction through the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program, an esteemed, international industry distinction reserved for hospitality organizations that are valued in their respective communities.

Most tourism boards only receive the accreditation for four years (if at all), officials explained in an email this week, and NB & Co. is one of the few to receive it with distinction this year.

The DMAP accreditation is a process through Destinations International (an industry association) which requires that rigorous industry standards are met in 100-plus categories, including finance, human resources, visitor services, sales, marketing and communications.

Melissa Jacobi, NB & Co. senior manager of multimedia marketing & partnerships, was also recognized as a “30 Under 30” award-winner with Destinations International. It is a very competitive category as there’s applicants from around the world and only 30 are selected, officials noted in the email.

Awards and accreditations were presented during the Destinations International annual convention held July 23-25 in St. Louis.

For more information, visit newportbeachandco.com