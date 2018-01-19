Local Police Arrest Dennis Rodman on Suspicion of DUI

Former NBA player Dennis Rodman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Newport Beach last week.

Newport Beach police pulled Rodman over around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of West Coast Highway.

He reportedly failed a field sobriety test and subsequently arrested for DUI.

Rodman, possibly best known for his time on the Chicago Bulls, previously owned a home in Newport Beach.

He reportedly checked into a New Jersey rehabilitation center following the incident.