Local Resident Chairs Upcoming Pacific Symphony Gala

A local resident will chair one of the premier philanthropic events in the Southland, the upcoming Pacific Symphony’s Gala Benefit.

Themed “A Night in New Orleans,” the event will take place on March 7 at the Hotel Irvine. The gala will celebrate Laguna Beach resident Carl St.Clair’s 30th anniversary as the Symphony’s music director and will honor the Hal and Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation for its support of the Symphony’s Classic Series.

Gala co-chairs Sandy Segerstrom Daniels of Newport Beach and Jane Fujishige Yada, both of whom also co-chaired the Segerstrom Center’s 2018 Candlelight Concert, invite guests to enjoy the sights, sounds and southern charm of one of America’s most iconic cities at the themed event.

The festive evening features a VIP reception, gourmet dinner, and a lively auction of luxury items and experiences, followed by dancing.

As attendees arrive, beginning at 5 p.m., the VIP reception will transport them to experience the magic of the French Quarter with its distinctive architecture and entertaining hot spots. Guests can pose for fun photo ops in the Big Easy by stepping onto a Vieux Carré beaded balcony or by boarding the American Queen steamboat.

An array of street performers including a tarot card fortune-teller and typewriter poet will delight guests as they stroll the streets of New Orleans.

Signature southern cocktails bring life to the party, and world-famous cuisine such as gumbo, crawfish etouffee, muffulettas and po’boys will inspire the evening’s hors d’oeuvres.

A brass band — direct from New Orleans just for the night — will form a second line parade to lead guests into the ballroom where they will be whisked away to a romantic evening on the bayou.

Dinner, curated by Chef Michael Beck, will feature the eclectic regional cuisine of New Orleans.

There are special surprises in store for the evening to salute Carl St.Clair’s 30th anniversary and to honor the Hal and Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation.

Expect an ensemble of Pacific Symphony musicians to perform. And since the gala benefits education and community engagement programs, it’s fitting the young music students will also be performing.

Post-dinner, guests will have the opportunity to bid on luxury experiences and sought-after items at a lively auction. Some of the exclusive items include a VIP sports package, Disney’s 21 Royal and an unforgettable trip to Maui.

To complete “A Night in New Orleans,” guests will dance the night away to the big band sounds of JT & Friends. At the end of the evening, each guest will leave with a traditional New Orleans vanilla custard bread pudding for sweet memories of an eventful evening.

Individual tickets for “A Night in New Orleans” are priced at $1,500, $2,000, $3,500, $5.500, $8,000, $10,000 and $15,000. Tables for 10 start at $20,000, and tables for 12 begin at $100,000.

For more information or to reserve tickets, call (714) 876-2375 or visit PacificSymphony.org.