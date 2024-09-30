Make a Wish OC and Inland Empire Hosts ‘A Parisian Masquerade’ Gala at Balboa Bay Resort Oct. 19

Share this:

Get ready for an elegant evening of glamour and intrigue as Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire hosts its 2024 Gala, “A Parisian Masquerade,” at the Balboa Bay Resort on October 19, 2024.

Join over 300 guests for an evening of enchantment and philanthropy, a world where elegant masks and Parisian charm transport you to an unforgettable evening of one of the world’s most iconic destinations while rallying around the power of a wish.

Embrace the evening’s theme of mystery and allure by donning your finest masquerade masks for a chance to win a coveted prize in the mask contest. Mask Contest.

The fashionable evening begins with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner, dancing and live entertainment.

The emcee for the evening is KTLA News Anchor Glen Walker.

Tickets are $550 per person. Sponsorships are still available. Visit https://www.wishgala.org to purchase tickets or for more information.

Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire grants wishes to children in Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Since 1983, the chapter has granted over 8,100 local wishes.

There are over 560 critically ill children in our community currently waiting for their wishes to be granted. Life changing wishes wouldn’t happen without supporters like you. By granting a wish, you ensure no child waits one unnecessary day to experience the hope and joy that a wish brings.

Visit https://wish.org/ocie for more information.