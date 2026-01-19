Napa in Newport Expands to Weekend Event March 20-22 at Pendry Newport Beach

For more than 10 years, Napa in Newport has been the signature event to raise funds and awareness for CureDuchenne, a Newport Bech-based nonprofit that is a global leader in research, patient care and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. To date, Napa in Newport has raised more than $12 million for CureDuchenne.

Napa in Newport has become Southern California’s quintessential charity wine event, blending the prestige of Napa Valley with the passionate pursuit of a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, one of the most common and severe forms of muscular dystrophy. This year, Napa in Newport has been transformed into Napa in Newport: The Premier Wine Weekend from March 20 to 22 at The Pendry Newport Beach.

For the first time, Napa in Newport expands into a full weekend celebration, bringing the finest of Napa Valley to Newport Beach. Highlighted by Vintner Chair Peter Michael Winery, the experience features rare pours from acclaimed Napa vintners.

The weekend begins Friday with intimate vintner-hosted dinners, followed by Saturday’s Gala showcasing more than 25 prestigious wineries and a culinary experience led by Chef Colin Bedford of the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel.

The evening continues with a VIP After Party at the Elwood Club. Napa in Newport concludes Sunday with an elegant brunch.

Napa in Newport Weekend Schedule

Friday, March 20:

Vintner Chair Dinner. An intimate evening with Peter Michael. SOLD OUT

Private Vintner Dinner: Hosted by Simon Family Estate. An intimate evening of fine wine and five-star dining, featuring Simon Family Estate. Limited to 30 guests.

Saturday, March 21:

Napa in Newport Gala. Black Tie Optional.

The signature event of the weekend, the Gala unites world-class vintners, renowned chefs, and generous guests for a night of purpose and indulgence. The evening begins with the Grand Tasting featuring more than 25 premier Napa Valley wineries pouring limited-production wines, with rare access to the vintners themselves.

Then, enjoy a multi-course dinner by Chef Colin Bedford, paired tableside by Napa Valley winemakers for a truly immersive experience. A high-energy live auction follows, featuring exclusive travel, private dining, and rare wine—all supporting CureDuchenne’s mission to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

New: the Ultimate Pour (Invitation only): An exclusive tasting for select sponsors and Ultimate Weekend Package guests, featuring rare vintages from cult producer Macdonald and the acclaimed Fairchild. Poured by the vintners in an intimate setting, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience of Napa legacy and luxury.

VIP After Party at The Elwood Club: Immediately following the Gala, keep the night going at the exclusive after-party in the Elwood Club’s private Cabaret Room at Pendry Newport Beach. Enjoy signature cocktails, live cigar rolling, light bites, and high-energy entertainment in a luxe, members-only setting. Space is limited—wrap the night in style.

Sunday, March 22 :

Brunch & Bubbles: Wrap up the weekend with a relaxed, elegant brunch featuring curated pairings and sparkling wines from a featured Napa vintner. It’s the perfect finish to a weekend.

2026 Celebrity Chef: Colin Bedford, Executive Chef at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel.

Bedford grew up in the UK, where his mother taught him the art of baking and his father the skill of tending to a vegetable garden.

“They also taught me patience,” says Bedford. “Patience in waiting for the vegetables to grow and the cookies to bake. Waiting is the hardest part, but the most rewarding once that dish or ingredient is ready for harvesting or eating.”

With nearly 30 years of culinary experience, Chef Bedford brings a wealth of knowledge, global influences, and a passion for Southern California’s vibrant and fresh culinary landscape to the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel. Originally from the UK, Bedford’s upbringing inspired his journey which spans Michelin-starred kitchens, Five-Star hotels, and Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star restaurants, including The Castel Hotel in the UK and The Fearrington House in North Carolina.

Bedford brings a unique blend of British and Southern influences to his cooking, creating dishes that are comforting, sophisticated and fanciful. With his commitment to only using the freshest, locally sourced ingredients, he continues to surprise and delight guests with his delicious and flavorful menu items.

For tickets and more information, visit https://cureduchenne.org/event/napa-in-newport-2026.

Choose a complete weekend package or build your own experience à la carte. Contact okairy@cureduchenne.org to build your weekend.