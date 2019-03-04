Meeting on Flood Maps Scheduled

Share this:

The city announced this week that the Community Development Department will be hosting an upcoming community meeting regarding the revised Flood Insurance Rate Map, which affects flood insurance requirements.

In a messaged shared on Monday, city officials explained that the Federal Emergency Management Association recently updated the map for the city of Newport Beach as well as other Orange County cities.

As a result, some properties in the city are now designated to be in Special Flood Hazard Areas, city officials explain in the message. Properties located in SFHA may be required to carry flood insurance by the properties mortgage lender.

Representatives from FEMA will be attending the meeting to discuss flood insurance requirements.

Property owners and other parties interested in public information relating to the flood mapping, its impact on development, and flood insurance requirements are encouraged to attend.

The meeting is scheduled for March 14 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Marina Park on the Balboa Peninsula. Parking will be free for the event.

To RSVP email [email protected]

For more information, visit newportbeachca.gov/i-am-a/resident/fema-flood-map-changes