Pair of Upcoming Meetings Tackle Airport Issues

Issues related to John Wayne Airport will be discussed at two upcoming meetings, Newport Beach City Council members announced this week.

During oral reports and announcements at Tuesday’s Council meeting, both Mayor Diane Dixon and Councilman Jeff Herdman mentioned the meetings, one next week and one in April.

“We have a lot of important issues on our plate,” Dixon said. “It’s something that we all can agree (on), because we want to preserve and protect the quality of life as we know it here in Newport Beach.”

First on the calendar, the city Aviation Committee is meeting Monday at 4 p.m. in the community room at the Civic Center.

A topic on the agenda is the county’s proposed General Aviation Improvement Program for John Wayne Airport, Herdman pointed out.

“This is an important project for Newport Beach to track, as it could potentially decrease the amount of smaller general aviation planes at JWA and open the door to adding more general aviation jet traffic,” Herdman explained.

Improvements in the proposed program, which is meant to modernize the airport’s general aviation facilitates, include: Modifications to buildings and an airfield roadway to comply with current Federal Aviation Administration standards for airport design; provisions for a general aviation facility which is a screening facility for Customs and Border Protection, Department of Homeland Security, for international travel, in addition to provisions for a general aviation terminal; provisions for up to three full-service flight based fixed based operators; provisions for a flight school with tie-down areas; provisions for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department air support facility; provisions for a self-service fuel facility for general aviation aircraft; and retention of the existing general aviation fuel farm, which is located on the southeast side of the airport.

All proposed improvements are proposed to be confined to the existing airport footprint.

Monday’s presentation will include the alternatives contained in the project EIR, Herdman noted. The meeting is public and residents are encouraged to attend.

City manager is expected to bring this item, along with any preferred alternative suggestion, to City Council in March.

Following that, Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel is hosting a JWA Town Hall on April 6 from 10 a.m. to noon, also in the community room at the NB Civic Center.

The Saturday session will provide updates on flight paths, airport noise, and the General Aviation Improvement Program. Representatives from the airport will also be on hand, Dixon confirmed.

To RSVP to the April JWA Town Hall, email [email protected]

For more information, visit newportbeachca.gov/jwa

For more information about the General Aviation Improvement Program, visit newportbeachca.gov/gaip or ocair.com/generalaviation/gaimprovement