MOMS Grand Slam Gala Raises Over $191K for Maternal Mental Health

MOMS, the county’s largest nonprofit dedicated solely to newborn and pregnancy health, held its Healthy Beginnings, Bright Futures baseball-themed fundraiser on Saturday, May 31 at Strawberry Farms Golf Club.

The Grand Slam Gala raised $191,404 to support new and expectant mothers, babies and families with an emphasis on maternal mental health initiatives.

Title sponsor for the event was Newport Beach-based O’Donnell Family Foundation.

A lively pre-game cocktail reception kicked off the evening with appetizers, sandlot games and silent auction among 155 guests dressed in “glamorous gameday” attire. The dinner program began with a moving rendition of “Someone Like You” followed by “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” by former MOMS client, twelve-year-old Pamela Gonzalez.

Actress, mother and former Disney Ambassador Jessica Bernard served as the evening’s emcee and auctioneer for the evening’s rousing live auction.

MOMS Board President Allyson Brooks of Newport Beach – Hoag Executive Medical Director & Chief Quality Officer, Women’s Health – and MOMS CEO Dave Lugo then led an evening highlight of presentations and videos featuring five courageous MOMS MVP program recipients.

The evening concluded with a paddle raise and DJ entertainment.

Major gala sponsors included The O’Donnell Family Foundation, Providence St. Joseph Hospital, Providence St. Jude Medical Center, PNC Bank, Dr. Allyson & Andrew Brooks, Strikeworks Solutions, Sadie & Dr. David Sacks, Hoag, Lauren and Brandon Watkins, OneVine Foundation and The Orange County Register.

Committee members were Ligia Albaine, Heidi Plummer, Sally Sefami and Sarah Tracy.

For more information about MOMS, visit www.momsorangecounty.org.

MOMS (formerly MOMS Orange County) formed over 30 years ago in response to a crisis in access to prenatal healthcare for low-income, at-risk women. Today, MOMS serves more than 2,500 low-income families annually, directly influencing improvements in birth outcomes, maternal health, and developmental indicators among infants within a highly disadvantaged population.