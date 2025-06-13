Newport Locals Win 45th Annual Corona del Mar Scenic 5K

The 45th Annual Corona del Mar Scenic 5k and 2 Mile Fun Walk was held on Saturday, June 6. The events included the 5k, a two mile youth race, a Dolphin Dash for kids, and the fun walk.

The Scenic 5K and 2-Mile Walk began on the bluffs above Corona del Mar State Beach. Hundreds of participants enjoyed pristine ocean views and activities for all ages. The post-race party featured live entertainment, unique sponsors and vendors, and an awards ceremony.

Registration included a commemorative race t-shirt, race bib, chip timing, place awards ceremony, bottled water, and breakfast in the popular restaurant row of local eateries.

According to the Athlinks website which published the results of the races, Thomas Dialynas, 35, of Newport Coast won the Men’s 5K with a time of 15:17. Shelby Buckley, 35, of Corona del Mar, won the Women’s 5K with a time of 18:07.

Participants came from throughout Southern California as well as Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and even Canada.

For more information, visit https://www.cdmchamber.com.