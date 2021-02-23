MOMS Orange County adds Newport-Based Board Members

Share this:

MOMS Orange County, the region’s largest nonprofit dedicated to maternal health, has appointed several new members to its Board of Directors.

Newport Beach resident Betha Schnelle, CEO of Planned Parenting, and Brian Gomez, CEO of Newport Beach-based GreenFruit Avocados, are the new local additions to the MOMS board of directors.

“We are honored to welcome these outstanding new board members who are committed to our mission to help families have healthy babies by providing health coordination, education and access to community services,” said Dave Lugo, MOMS Orange County CEO.

MOMS Orange County programs are aimed at disrupting the combined dynamics of poverty, lack of health insurance, and barriers to care. Serving 5,000 mothers, babies and fathers annually, their core programs include home visitation and group health education at no cost to low-income participants.

From the start of the pandemic, the nonprofit successfully pivoted all of their programs and services to virtual formats.

About MOMS Orange County: MOMS Orange County formed over 28 years ago in response to a crisis in access to prenatal healthcare for low-income, at-risk women. Today, MOMS Orange County serves more than 2,500 low-income families annually, directly influencing improvements in birth outcomes, maternal health, and developmental indicators among infants within a highly disadvantaged population.

To learn more about MOMS Orange County, visit www.momsorangecounty.org.