Montage Los Cabos’ Thai Restaurant Pops Up at Montage Laguna Beach

Montage Laguna Beach’s Studio Restaurant is well known in the culinary world, but so is the Thai-inspired Talay restaurant at the Montage Los Cabos.

Locals are in luck, because through Sept. 10, chefs from Talay are bringing their street food stuck style cuisine to the Montage Laguna Beach Studio Garden to offer a signature Thai culinary journey.

This summer pop-up experience looks to replicate Talay’s outdoor setting, musical beats curated by the chef, and authentic Thai dishes.

According to information from Montage Resort, Chef Marc Narongchai – Food & Wine Mexico’s Best New Chef of 2020 – will trade his Baja resort oasis on the edge of Santa Maria Bay for the cliffside setting of Montage Laguna Beach. The Bangkok-born chef will bring Talay’s authentic Thai street food to the resort that features a distinct, contemporary style along with a sense of authenticity, wild creativity, and appreciation for the traditional culture, customs, and ingredients of Thailand.

Talay is complete with fire-grilled favorites and cocktails inspired by one-of-a-kind Southeast Asian flavor.

Orange County locals and guests will only be able to visit Talay for a few more weeks and enjoy such dishes as Charcoal Grilled Satay Chicken, Khao Soi Spicy Crab Noodles, and the Gaeng Ka-Ti Yellow Fish Curry.

Talay at Montage Laguna Beach is available through September 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. daily. Reservations are highly encouraged. Please call Montage Laguna Beach dining reservations team at (949) 715-6420 to make a reservation.

Visit www.montagehotels.com/lagunabeach for more information.