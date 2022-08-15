Newport Beach City Manager Update: Public Forums, General Plan Housing Element

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

Beginning next month, through November, the City will present a series of free, one-hour public forums featuring agencies that work closely with our staff to provide services for people experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach.

These forums will be an excellent opportunity for residents to learn more about how we are addressing homelessness through strategic partnerships with a variety of private, public and non-profit groups.

I encourage you to save the dates for the following forums:

September 12, 6 p.m., at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr., featuring City Net. Jessica Bruce, director of outreach and engagement, and Valerie Carter, supervisor of the Newport Beach team. They will present an overview of City Net’s services, outreach strategies, and role in housing and sheltering people experiencing homelessness. City Net is a social services agency under contract with the City to provide street-level outreach and case management to those experiencing homelessness in the community. City Net refers people into local shelters, residential treatment facilities, and stable housing.

October 19, 6 p.m. at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr., featuring Be Well OC. Alyssa Guerrero, supervisor of the Newport Beach team, will present an overview of Be Well OC’s Mobile Crisis Unit and the wellness campus in the City of Orange. The presentation will include mental health and substance use treatment programs, the mobile team’s success stories, and Be Well OC’s role in assisting people experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach. Be Well leads a coordinated system of mental health care and support that includes substance abuse services, crisis intervention, acute care, and recovery.

November 16, 6 p.m., at the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr., featuring Share Our Selves. Christy Ward, chief executive officer for Share Our Selves, will discuss the Costa Mesa-based nonprofit’s work in providing outreach, medical, and social services to the community. Share our Selves provides a wide range of services such as medical and dental care, and collaborative case management in Orange County. The City of Newport Beach connects people in need to Share our Selves resources.

If you’d like more information on the community forums or the City’s efforts to reduce homelessness, please contact Homeless Coordinator Natalie Basmaciyan at (949) 718-1991 or by email at [email protected]. You can also visit our homeless data dashboard at https://newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/monthly-homeless-count for the most up-to-date information on our outreach efforts.

New Web Resource Available for Homeowners Interested in Building Accessory Dwelling Units

The City has launched a new website to assist homeowners interested in constructing Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) on their properties.

The website includes information for property owners and developers on the benefits of ADUs, current City incentives, different types of ADUs, development standards, processes and more. Users can look up their own property attributes, such as zoning and approximate lot size. An interactive map provides information on ADUs under construction. External resources are available for potential financing and grant opportunities.

Over the next few months, the City plans to add more features to the site, including guidebooks, resources to help plan an ADU, an online calculator to estimate costs, and standard plans.

Visit the website at https://newportbeachadu.org.

City Prepares to Finalize Housing Plan

The City is preparing to finalize its General Plan Housing Element, which will guide residential development in Newport Beach through 2029, as soon as September.

The City has been working with the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) for the past several months on revisions to the draft Housing Element, following more than two years of public meetings to gather input from Newport Beach residents that helped shape the document. The Housing Element is being drafted to meet state laws aimed at increasing the supply of housing throughout California.

In June, the City submitted a revised version to HCD in response to an April comment letter from the department. Since then, HCD staff has provided preliminary feedback and City staff has prepared revisions in response, which will be formally submitted next week. If the changes are accepted by HCD, the Newport Beach City Council could consider approving the final document as soon as its September 13 meeting.

Although the Housing Element is nearing completion, residents are still invited to offer input on the draft document. The public can visit www.newportbeachca.gov/DraftHEUpdate to review the latest revisions, and submit comments or questions to [email protected].

The City greatly appreciates the community’s continued participation and engagement in this important effort.

Join Us for a Free Movie in the Park, “Sing 2,” Aug. 19 at Bayview Park

You’re invited! Join us on August 19 at 7 p.m. for a Movie in the Park event at Bayview Park. Bring your favorite lawn chair and blanket and enjoy the movie Sing 2 under the stars. Free crafts, games, and popcorn will be on hand for everyone’s enjoyment, with food for purchase also available.

Mayor’s Youth Council Accepting Applications For 2022-23 School Year Through Sept. 5

The Mayor’s Youth Council is now accepting applications for the 2022/23 school year. This educational program gives high school students an in-depth look at careers offered in local government and provides a forum to express opinions, creativity, and civic mindedness.

The Mayor’s Youth Council is comprised of three different functions: education, service and outreach. In addition to one-on-one mentoring with City staff, Youth Council members will also be involved in the planning and implementation of community events and engagement with their peers. High-school aged residents are invited to apply by Monday, September 5. Click here for more information or to apply: https://newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/recreation-senior-services/youth-teen-programs.

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response Update

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and EMTs, and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week the Be Well team:

Worked with the Newport Beach Police Department to place a person on a psychiatric hold for evaluation and treatment.

Transported three people to a crisis stabilization unit for treatment.

Transported nine people to services, shelter intakes, and appointments.

Homelessness Update

The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies, and nonprofit groups.

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Reunited a minor child, who was staying with an unhoused parent, with the child’s other parent, who is housed.

Transported an older adult to the DMV to obtain a new photo ID.

Completed housing paperwork with two older adults.

Continue to shelter people. Eighteen people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are now sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

To donate to those experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach, please visit our Good Giving Program web page at https://www.newportbeachca.gov/trending/community-issues/homelessness/how-you-can-help.