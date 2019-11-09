Motivating TV Series To Film In Newport Beach

Share this:

An upcoming 13-week series, “World’s Greatest Motivators,” will film live for the second time in Newport Beach over a set of days next week, production officials announced recently.

The taping will be in front of a live studio audience at The Balboa Bay Resort on Wednesday and Thursday.

The television series is scheduled to air in January on national and international TV cable broadcasts to more than 370 million viewers.

Members of the audience will be inspired by the speakers, as well as enjoy a gourmet lunch both days. A “Party on the Bay” on Wednesday will feature a live band, networking opportunities, hors d’oervres and no host cocktails.

The event is sponsored by Lynn Kitchen and Julie Hamilton, of Kitchen Hamilton Productions, along with David Meltzer of Meltzer Enterprises.

“We are thrilled to continue the live filming of the World’s Greatest Motivators,” Hamilton said in a prepared statement. “I believe this will create an unforgettable experience for all.”

The two-day filming lineup includes internationally acclaimed, seasoned motivators including: Jack Canfield, Lisa Nichols, John Assaraf, Dr. Rev. Michael Beckwith, Sharon Lechter, Blaine Bartlett, Cynthia Kersey, Shanda Sumpter, and Brian Tracy, via a previously filmed segment introduced by Erik Swanson.

A few highlights from some of the speakers include: Canfield is the originator of the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series; Assaraf is founder and CEO of NeuroGym, an advanced, evidence-based, brain training company; Nichols has inspired millions through her seminars and her role as a featured teacher in the movie, “The Secret,” and as founder and CEO of Motivating the Masses; and Lechter is the co-author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, and is an expert in financial literacy and entrepreneurial success.

Residents can buy tickets to reserve a seat for the filming through the show’s website. Tickets are $197 for a one-day pass and $297 for a two-day pass. Coupon code GIVE20 will provide a discount.

Unstoppable Foundation, a nonprofit humanitarian organization bringing sustainable education to children and communities in developing countries, will receive a percentage of profits from the series.

For more information, visit worldsgreatestmotivators.com.