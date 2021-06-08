Mountain Climber Tyler Armstrong to Lead Mt. Baldy Hike for Newport Beach-based CureDuchenne

Share this:

World record mountain climber Tyler Armstrong, 17, will lead a hike on Mt. Baldy Saturday, June 12 to raise funds and awareness for boys battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The proceeds of the hike will benefit the Newport Beach-based CureDuchenne, recognized as a global leader in research, care and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, one of the most common and severe forms of muscular dystrophy.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is fatal, and affects about 1 in 5,000 males, who experience muscle weakness, loss of independence and eventually respiratory dysfunction. They succumb to the disease by their mid-20’s.

Tyler first met boys with Duchenne about eight years ago and he has been inspired ever since to help them. This hike is open to the public and attendees can do as much of the hike as they want.

The Mt. Baldy trailhead begins at 6,100 feet and the summit is around 10,000 feet. The total climb is 3,900 feet and the hike is 8.8 miles round trip. Hikers can stop at the Sierra Club Ski Hut, halfway up the mountain or trek to the summit and back down.

Check in at the trailhead on June 12 at 8 a.m. Hiking starts at 8:30 a.m. and is for hikers of all skill levels. A $5 Adventure Day Pass needs to be purchased in advance at REI or another sporting goods store. Bring your own water and food, and wear appropriate hiking or running shoes, shorts or pants and a jacket. You’ll also need sunblock, sunglasses and a hat.

Address: San Antonio Falls Trailhead, 993 Falls Rd, Mt. Baldy, CA 91759

Donations can be made online or at the hike. For more information, visit https://give.cureduchenne.org/campaign/mt-baldy-fundraising-hike/c336165.

Tyler Armstrong climbed his first mountain at seven years old after watching a documentary about hiking. Soon after he conquered Mt. Whitney, the highest mountain in California, in one day, and kept climbing mountain after mountain and set his sights on the seven summits. He has completed five of them and holds the World Record as the youngest person to climb Mt. Aconcagua (22,841 ft) at age 9. He has climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro (age 8), Mt. Elbrus (age 11), and Mt. Denali (age 12). Tyler’s is currently preparing to climb Mt. Everest.

Newport Beach-based CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. As the leading genetic killer of young boys, Duchenne affects more than 300,000 individuals living today. CureDuchenne is dedicated to finding and funding a cure for Duchenne by breaking the traditional charitable mold through an innovative venture philanthropy model that funds groundbreaking research, early diagnosis, and community education.

For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit www.cureduchenne.org.