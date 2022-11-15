Municipal Finance Veteran Jason Al-Imam to Join City of Newport Beach Management Team

Share this:

Jason Al-Imam, a municipal finance executive with nearly 20 years of experience in local government, has been named as the finance director/treasurer for the City of Newport Beach, City Manager Grace Leung announced this week.

Al-Imam has served in financial management positions for four full-service cities in Southern California: Fountain Valley, Los Alamitos, Riverside and Tustin, where he is presently the finance director/treasurer.

Al-Imam will begin his new position on November 28. He succeeds Scott Catlett, who left the City in September for a position in the private sector.

“Jason brings the combination of leadership skills, city government experience and financial savvy we were looking for in a new finance director,” Leung said. “His extensive background with city budgets, and a successful track record of building relationships with internal and external stakeholders, makes him a great fit for this position.”

As the City’s finance director, Al-Imam will oversee Newport Beach’s $404-million budget, ensure compliance with finance and investment policies, manage a staff of 33 full-time employees and work closely with the City Council and Finance Committee.

The finance director is also responsible for managing the City’s debts and investment portfolio, accounting and financial reporting, forecasting, purchasing, payroll and billing.

Al-Imam, a resident of Irvine, is a member of the California Society of Municipal Finance Officers and a graduate of Vanguard University of Southern California.

For more information on the city’s Finance Department, visit https://www.newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/finance.