Winter Fest OC Returns Nov. 25 – Jan. 1 with New Attractions and Entertainment

Share this:

Winter comes early this year thanks to Winter Fest OC, which returns to the OC Fair & Event Center November 25 through January 1.

Billed as Southern California’s largest winter festival, Winter Fest was on hiatus for two years (although they did produce the Night of Lights OC drive-through holiday experience last December) but returns bigger and better than ever with oversized holiday decor, more than a million lights, winter-themed activities, a holiday market, and seasonal food and drinks.

New for 2022 is “North Pole Journey,” an immersive walk-through experience that guides guests to the North Pole Village on an important mission to meet Santa Claus and save the holidays.

Other activities include an outdoor ice skating rink, a nine-lane 150-foot-long ice tubing slide, ice bumper cars, LED mini golf, trackless train rides, a snowboard simulator, and carnival games and rides.

Also returning are winter-themed bounce houses, an arts and crafts area, stage and strolling entertainment, tribute bands, and more, and unique winter-themed photo opportunities with the 30-foot-tall giant walk-through ornament.

“We are so excited to bring Winter and Holiday magic back to the OC and celebrate being together again with our reimagined winter wonderland festival,” said Katrina Carlson, executive producer of Winter Fest OC. “This year, we’re bringing an all-new event with the most popular activities of Winter Fest OC and even more fun for kids and adults alike, including new ice attractions, performances, food and drinks, shopping, and much more. Plus, the immersive favorites from the last two years of our wildly successful Night of Lights OC production will be integrated into the new ‘North Pole Journey’ walk-through experience.”

VIP Private Cabanas for up to 10 people are available to rent. Cabanas can be adjoined to accommodate up to 250 people for office parties. A private server is available for the purchase of themed food and drinks.

General admission tickets include the new “North Pole Journey” immersive walk-through experience, stage and strolling entertainment, nightly Holiday celebration, plus unique photo opportunities throughout Winter Fest OC. Other select attractions require an add-on ticket or reservation. Parking is $10.

Visit www.WinterFestOC.com to see all pricing information, including season passes.