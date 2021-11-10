Mutt’s Eastbluff Introduces Daily Double Happy Hours, Taco & Trivia Tuesdays

Share this:

Mutt Lynch’s restaurant near the Newport Pier is a local culinary icon that recently celebrated 45 years of serving American comfort food along with their famous schooners of beer.

That location is undergoing minor renovations and will reopen at the end of the month, but Mutt Lynch’s sister restaurant, simply called Mutt’s (or Mutt’s Eastbluff) is going gangbusters since the restaurant opened earlier this year.

Owned by husband-and-wife locals Alex and Meghan Murray (Meghan is the daughter of Mutt Lynch’s owners and founders Gail and Dan Lynch), Mutt’s has taken the Mutt Lynch’s concept and reimagined it as a gathering place for the community, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a family-friendly atmosphere.

The Mutt’s menu focuses on what they call approachable American eclectic dishes including several favorites from Mutt Lynch’s.

Mutt’s Eastbluff has quickly become a Newport Beach hotspot loved by locals. Now, there’s even more to love—the restaurant has added two nightly happy hours and Taco & Trivia Tuesdays.

Every Tuesday from 5 pm to close, Mutt’s will offer street tacos for $3.50, Estrella Jalisco Beer for $3 bottle or $15 for a bucket of 6, draft Modelo or Pacifico (16 oz) for $6, and a Mutt’s Margarita for $8.

Then, beginning at 7 p.m., the restaurant transforms into a lively Trivia Tuesday Night. Each week, guests of all ages are welcome to compete and put their knowledge to the test for a chance to win one of three gift card prizes: 1st Place ($150), 2nd Place ($100), and 3rd Place ($75). Reservations for Trivia Night are highly recommended and can be made by calling (949) 719-0635.

Mutt’s also offers a duo of daily happy hours. Every day, guests can enjoy Happy Hour specials from 3 to 5 p.m. and again from 9 to 11 p.m. Happy Hour specials include $3 off draft beer, wine, and cocktails, as well as half off select pizzas and shareable appetizers like Calamari, Mucho Nachos, and Cheese Balls.

“Our sister restaurant Mutt Lynch’s has seen incredible success with Trivia Night, so we wanted to recreate that energy and vibe here in Eastbluff,” said Alex Murray. “Our goal with Mutt’s has always been to create a place that feels like home, not just to us, but to our friends, neighbors, and the entire community.”

Since its opening, Mutt’s has consistently expanded its entertainment offerings to embrace the community. With multiple big screens inside the restaurant and on the expanded patio, the Eastbluff eatery is the perfect place to catch professional sporting events from the NFL, NHL, and NBA, as well as collegiate-level football games, including those within the PAC 12 Network.

The Murrays have plans to expand the brand with additional locations in California in 2022. Each Mutt’s location will celebrate its respective community with distinct decor and menu items that reflect unique elements of the town and its history.

Mutt’s is located in the Eastbluff Village Center, 2531 Eastbluff Dr. d Saturday – Sunday from 8 a.m. For more information, visit https://www.mutts-usa.com/.