Newport Harbor Sailors Beat Sunny Hills Lancers 38-28

In the Friday Nov. 5 non-league match, the host Newport Harbor Sailors varsity football squad scored a 38-28 victory over the Sunny Hills Lancers.

Sailors quarterback Aj Moore completed 14 of 18 passes for a total of 270 yards, including three touchdown passes. He was intercepted once.

Henry Slater rushed for 59 years on 10 carries, while Hayden Farley rushed for 174 yards on 19 carries.

Total yards for Newport Harbor High: 503.

Newport Harbor Sailors are now 4-7 overall and 2-3 in league play.

NB Indy photographer Jim Collins was at the Nov. 5 game to capture the action.