N2E: Better Racing with ULBD Classes

Share this:

Newport to Ensenada officials announced this week the creation of ULDB and non-ULDB classes, in an effort “to give racers the opportunity to sail with boats that perform most similar to their own” at the upcoming N2E International Yacht Race.

The Newport Ocean Sailing Association typically provides tight class breaks because it is a major event with a lot of boats, officials explain in the statement sent out on Thursday. But the separation of planing and non-planing boats will account for the large variety of sailboats that perform very differently from each other when wind conditions change.

“For participants, tighter ratings mean that sailing skills will have more effect on the outcome than random weather events, which of course means more fun and well-earned wins,” the message reads.

“This is just one of several innovations we are adding to this year’s Newport to Ensenada race,” said Commodore Daniel Hodge in the prepared statement. “Quality of race results is important to a lot of our participants. It cannot be called fair handicapping when the wind picks up and the light boats in your class take off. We think the new ULDB classes will provide for much better racing.”

The 72nd running of the iconic N2E includes a choice of three courses to meet every sailor’s skill level, distance goals, desires, and capabilities; Newport to Ensenada (N2E), Newport to San Diego (N2SD), and Newport to Dana Point (N2DP).

Trophies are awarded to racers in more than 40 classes of cruisers, multihulls, monohulls; ocean and nearshore sailboats or every type.

“There’s something for everybody,” officials note.

For more information, visit nosa.org