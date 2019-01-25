Lido House Chosen as Third Best New Hotel in U.S.

Share this:

Lido House Hotel on the Balboa Peninsula was chosen as the third best new hotel in the country by a USA Today expert selection panel and popular vote.

The boutique hotel, which opened its doors on the old Newport Beach city hall site in April, was voted number three in the Best New Hotel in the 2019 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

“Curated by experts, chosen by you. It’s with great pride that we share (the news),” Lido House officials wrote on social media on Tuesday.

A panel of travel experts nominate their 20 favorite hotel openings of 2018, and USA Today readers voted daily for their favorites over the course of a month.

The panel partnered with 10 Best editors to pick the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote. Experts Marla Cimini (USA TODAY), Eric Grossman, Gerrish Lopez, Eileen Ogintz (Taking the Kids) and Christopher Parr (Pursuitist) were chosen for their knowledge of the American travel industry.

“Designed with a beach house vibe in mind, Lido House in Newport Beach celebrate’s the community’s Cape Cod aesthetic with plenty of nautical details. Located on the site of the former City Hall, this new hotel features a rooftop deck, pool, fitness center, full-service spa and 130 guest rooms.,” the expert panel explained in their ranking.

Dozens of new hotels open every year, USA Today officials wrote on the announcement, offering even more choices for travelers.

“Whether for work or for pleasure, a hotel stay can make or break a travel experience,” officials note.

It was beat out by Margaritaville Resort Gatlinburg in Gatlinburg, Tenn., in the number one spot, and the Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston in second place.

Read about the opening of the hotel here and the timeline of its development here.