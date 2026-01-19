Segerstrom Center for the Arts Candlelight Concert Raises $6 Million

Segerstrom Center for the Arts celebrated its spectacular 51st Annual Candlelight Concert on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, an evening filled with electrifying performances, heartfelt community spirit, and a shared commitment to advancing the arts in Orange County.

The gala featured an unforgettable performance and master class by actor-singer Hugh Jackman, whose most recent movie is the musical “Song Sung Blue.”

Jackie Glass, along with Elizabeth and Bart Asner, served as event co-chairs. Their leadership and dedication to the arts were instrumental in making this evening a resounding success.

The Candlelight Concert originated in 1974 when a group of local arts lovers held a dinner and concert inside a vacant Kresge five-and-dime store in Costa Mesa to raise money to build a major performing arts center in Orange County. The room was re-envisioned into an elegant ballroom with the use of candles and stylish décor.

That successful event morphed into an annual gala featuring entertainment by celebrated artists and a sumptuous dinner with tables arranged on the stage of Segerstrom Hall.

Candlelight Concert is a hallmark of the Center’s fundraising efforts that predates the campus itself, bringing together Orange County’s most passionate art supporters to raise essential funds for its nonprofit artistic, educational, and community initiatives.

This year, the gala raised $6 million, reaffirming its reputation as “the charity gala of the year” and “a world-class production from the moment you arrive.”

Since its founding, Candlelight Concert has become one of Orange County’s most anticipated philanthropic traditions, raising millions to sustain the Center’s vital programs. This year’s event continued that legacy, generating crucial funds that sustain programs such as the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School, Studio D: Arts School for All Abilities, and the Center’s expansive Education and Engagement initiatives.

Through the generosity of its supporters, the Center continues to fulfill its mission as Orange County’s world-class hub for the performing arts, ensuring that creativity, education, and inspiration remain accessible to all.

“Candlelight is more than an evening of glamour—it’s a celebration of community, creativity, and the power of the arts,” said Elizabeth Asner. “We’re proud to see our philanthropic community come together to support programs that enrich lives across Orange County.”

“This year’s Candlelight Concert reminds us that the arts connect us all,” added Bart Asner. “The generosity we witnessed tonight ensures that the Center can continue inspiring future generations.”

“It’s been an incredible honor to co-chair this event,” said Jackie Glass. “From the energizing performance by Hugh Jackman to the energy in the room, the evening truly reflected the spirit and heart of Segerstrom Center.”

Guests arriving at Segerstrom Hall were greeted with champagne sabrage and a lively jazz trio, which set the tone for an evening of elegance and excitement. Inside, Brite Idea’s lighting and AK Johnston’s Riviera Noir-inspired event design transformed the space into a stunning blend of Palm Beach glamour and Miami Modern sophistication. The setting evoked a sultry, modern nightclub with a sense of grandeur that felt both theatrical and inviting. A custom photo installation by Event Scenario offered an elegant backdrop for guests to capture the evening’s glamour for posterity.

The highlight of the evening was a memorable performance by Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award-winner Hugh Jackman, whose charisma and versatility lit up the house. His set blended Broadway classics and cinematic favorites, as well as a holiday classic made famous by Frank Sinatra, which made for an intimate and electrifying experience.

In a moving moment, Jackman was joined by a choir that sang beside him which included participants of the Center’s master class program as well as students who had recently auditioned for the upcoming class.

Jackman led the third annual Candlelight Master Class the evening prior, mentoring six talented high school students from across Orange County. Alongside the six chosen master class students, 41 students joined him onstage as the Candlelight Concert Choir for a heartfelt ensemble performance of “You Will Be Found” from “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Hugh created an unforgettable moment by inviting one master class student, Isadora Salekfard, to give a rousing, solo performance of “Never Enough” from “Greatest Showman.”

Following the concert, the drapes were theatrically drawn to showcase the stage of Segerstrom Hall, transformed into a beautifully appointed dining room. The menu, curated by esteemed chef Alfonso Ramirez of Leatherby’s Cafe Rouge, included a lobster salad with a brown butter beet and lemon purée, a duet of Nebraskan grass-fed filet and sea bream served with boulangère potatoes and an Albufera sauce, and a honey cake with orange blossom mousse and honeycomb for dessert.

As dinner cleared, the upbeat Lucky Devils Band took the bandstand for dancing, while many attendees found their way to the Starbucks Coffee & Conversation Lounge, warmly lit with cozy seating and the rich aroma of freshly brewed coffee, offering a quieter corner where guests could relax and mingle.

Programs Supported by Candlelight Concert

Studio D: Arts School for All Abilities. Since 2016, Studio D has brought together individuals with disabilities of all ages and backgrounds to develop their artistry, make new friends, build confidence and discover new forms of self-expression. Donations from Candlelight help advance the school’s mission of inclusive arts practices and using art to benefit and connect us all.

American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School: The American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School at Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly celebrates its 10th year of providing world class ballet training for aspiring young dancers in Orange County. Funds raised from Candlelight help the Gillespie School provide a plethora of educational and performance opportunities including its comprehensive year-round program rooted in the ABT National Training Curriculum, as well as master classes, artist lectures, and the chance to perform with prestigious touring ballet companies.

Education and Engagement Programs: The Engagement department works to extend the Center’s reach through meaningful collaborations and fun experiences that connect Orange County’s multicultural communities. Public programs include movie nights, dance classes, family events, cultural festivals, a summer concert series, and much more. The Education branch consists of a wide array of master classes, Summer camps, family-friendly shows, and off-site teaching available for both students and instructors of the arts. Some of these programs include Arts Teach, The Cassin Promise, On Stage at the Center, Arts Connect, Disney Musicals in Schools, Five Days of Broadway, Summer at the Center, The Family Series, Master classes, and Talkbacks. Support from Candlelight helps create exceptional artistic experiences to Orange County’s youth and communities by offering free and low-cost programming and educational opportunities.

Visit www.SCFTA.org for more information.