Art Walk in Historic Cannery Village

More than 10 galleries will open their studio doors this week for a unique art walk experience.

See what’s new on the easels and in the imaginations of local artists at the Cannery Village Newport Beach Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Artists in the historic Cannery Village of Newport Beach started their own walk earlier this year and its popularity has been growing each month. Held on every third Thursday, artists open their working studios and galleries to the public.

Many have had studios and galleries for several decades, like Cannery Paints; others are brand new, like Studio b Gallery.

The talent ranges from impressionism, photography, representational, and contemporary. Artist Susan Nelson specializes in portraits of Newport Beach’s homeless residents.

The walk kicks off at Ethos Contemporary Art, 3405 Newport Blvd.

For more information, visit canneryvillageart.com.