NB Historical Society Hosts ‘Corona del Mar: My Kind of Town’ Author Doug Westfall on May 19

Join the Newport Beach Historical Society on Monday, May 19 from 6 to 7 p.m. for a lecture with “Corona del Mar: My Kind of Town” author Doug Westfall.

The lecture will be held at the Fun Zone upper-level back building located at 600 E. Bay Ave. RSVP today at newportbeachhistorical.org/events.

Originally once part of the vast Spanish Rancho San Joaquin that was 48,803-acres, Corona del Mar now embraces one of the most beautiful areas of the California coastline. The area’s name means “Crown of the Sea” in Spanish.

Copies of “Corona del Mar: My Kind of Town” will be available for purchase at the lecture. The book includes panoramas, postcards and unpublished photos from the early 1900s. Included with each book is a keepsake copy of the 1937 promotional brochure, advertising the palatial homes of Corona del Mar for $11,750!

About Doug Westfall: Douglas Westfall is an author, publisher, and teacher who has published America’s history for a quarter of a century. He continually discovers unread manuscripts and unpublished photography relating to the great stories of America’s history, from which he makes his books. By publishing his own works, he maintains control over the quality and content of his publications. He brings these first-person accounts to the public through his lectures and books.

In his lectures, he brings to light these unpublished accounts that he has collected throughout America. These include fascinating true-life experiences of Amelia Earhart, San Francisco’s Earthquake, the American Civil War, Custer’s Last Stand and World War II. He has released over 150 titles in 30 years.

His lectures come from the books he creates through his company, The Paragon Agency, and his books are offered for sale on his website www.SpecialBooks.com and at bookstores and shops across America.

Westfall has given presentations throughout the United States, Canada, The Philippines, Latin America, and Europe. As an educator, he has taught from the fourth grade through community college levels and offers historical presentations to grade schools free of charge.

He has chaired the Boards of Libraries, History Centers, Colleges and the Southern California Library Co-operative. Actively involved in the curation of historic archives and photographic collections, he donates to museums and archives in California. In 2016, he was given the prestigious National DAR History Award for his work. In 2017, he received Congressional recognition for his effort of preserving America’s History.

About Newport Beach Historical Society

The Newport Beach Historical Society connects people: past, present and future. NBHS collects, inspires, educates, preserves and protects the unique and vibrant history of the City of Newport Beach. This includes Balboa, Corona del Mar, Newport Harbor, its islands and offshore, the Back Bay, Newport Coast and Newport Mesa.

The Newport Beach Historical Society was formed in 1967. It was incorporated as a non-profit 501(C)(3) corporation in December 2014. Visit our museum located at the Fun Zone. Learn more at newportbeachhistorical.org.