Thousands of Runners Compete in the Hoag OC Marathon May 4 in Newport Beach

Thousands of runners competed on Sunday, May 4,in the 21st annual Hoag OC Marathon, which included a full marathon, half marathon, 5K and Kids Run.

Runners started at VEA Newport Beach in Fashion Island and then made their way along wet roads through Newport Beach including Balboa Island and Corona del Mar before finishing at the Orange County Fair and Event Center.

The weather was on the cool and damp side with overcast skies—ideal conditions for a marathon.

Xavier Smith of Lake Forest took first place in the full marathon with an elapsed time of 2:23:41 (5:29 minutes per mile average), while Esteban Prado of Fountain Valley claimed second place with an elapsed time of 2:26:30 (5:35 minutes per mile average).

Stephanie Mundt of Tempe, AZ took first place in the women’s division with an elapsed time of 2:52:08 (6:34 minutes per mile average).

Hoag OC Marathon activities include Celebrate OC, OC Lifestyle and Fitness Expo, and Family Fun Day.

Visit https://ocmarathon.com for more information and complete race results.