Hoag Hospital Receives Awards for Heart Failure Care

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach has received the American Heart Association’s GOLD PLUS Get With The Guidelines Heart Failure quality achievement award.

The national accolade recognizes Hoag’s Jeffrey M. Carlton Heart & Vascular Institute for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure, meaning reduced readmissions and more healthy days at home.

Hoag was also recognized on the American Heart Association’s Target: Heart FailureSM Honor Roll for meeting specific criteria that improves medication adherence, provides early follow-up care and coordination, and enhances patient education, as well as the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll aiming to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to heart disease or stroke.

“We are honored by the national recognition, which echoes the Hoag community’s pride in its trusted hospital,” said Robert T. Braithwaite, Hoag president and CEO. “Hoag continues to offer the most advanced cardiac care available, and I am proud that our exceptional physicians, nurses, staff and management, continue to be recognized for their excellence.”

The Get With The Guidelines – Heart Failure quality achievement award is earned by hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date guidelines as outlined by the American Heart Association.

Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines. The program aims to increase healthy days at home and reduce hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.

Hoag is consistently ranked among the best hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, as well as high performing in Aortic Valve Surgery, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR). Hoag’s Newport Beach and Irvine campuses are also both designated Cardiovascular Receiving Centers (CVRC) by the Orange Emergency Medical Services.

For more information, visit www.hoag.org.