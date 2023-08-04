NBPD Hosts National Night Out on Aug. 1 at Bonita Canyon Sports Park

Share this:

Hundreds of residents of all ages turned out to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m., hosted by the Newport Beach Police Department at Bonita Canyon Sports Park.

National Night Out is dedicated to building safer neighborhoods, promoting community partnerships, and strengthening relationships between law enforcement and residents.

The event provides an opportunity for residents to meet officers from various public safety teams, learn about essential safety programs, engage in conversations, and gain valuable insights into the NBPD’s daily efforts to protect and support the community.

The event featured displays and demonstrations showcasing the work of the NBPD including CSI, SWAT, and K-9 teams, along with animal control, motorcycle officers, and mounted units.

Photos by Chris Trela