New “Howie Eat It” Sandwich is a Deal at Ike’s

Share this:

I’ve been a fan of Howie Mandel since his stand-up comedy days, but the popular host of “Deal or No Deal” and judge on “America’s Got Talent” has moved beyond television personality to become a screenwriter, actor, producer, director, and entrepreneur.

Now, you can add sandwich creator to his lengthy list of credits.

Mandel and Ike’s founder Ike Shehadeh have teamed up to create Howie Eat It, a new sandwich comprised of tuna, godfather sauce, dirty sauce (creamy garlic aioli) and pepperjack cheese. Howie recommends it on Ike’s French bread.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, noted that “There is nobody out there like Howie Mandel. He leads with love and is just a great guy. His take on a tuna sandwich shows he’s got culinary talent, too.”

So how good is the Howie Eat It sandwich?

I went to the Newport Beach Ike’s location on MacArthur Blvd. near John Wayne Airport to see for myself what the fuss is about. I ordered the Howie Eat It, on Dutch Crunch bread.

The sandwich is a hefty one, the bread indeed crunchy but not too messy, and overall this is one of the best tuna sandwiches I have had in a long time. And for $12, I felt like I got my money’s worth. Deal or no Deal? Deal.

Ike’s has more than two dozen sandwiches listed on the menu board inside the restaurant, so if the Howie Eat It is not your style, you’ll probably find another sandwich that is.

Visit www.ikessandwich.com for menus and locations.