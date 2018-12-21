New Year’s Eve Dining in Newport Beach

Share this:

21 OCEANFRONT

21 Oceanfront is ringing in the New Year with two different seating and menu options. The first seating is their full menu with regular reservations from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Second seating is a four-course dinner with a champagne toast for $120 from 8 to 10 p.m. Visit 21Oceanfront.com or call (949) 673-2100.

IL BARONE

Chef Franco will have the regular dining menu along with the most amazing specials beginning at 5 p.m. Spend your New Years Eve the Italian way! Last reservation is at 10 p.m. Call (949) 955-2755 for reservations.

FASHION ISLAND HOTEL

2018 has a great ring to it! Guests will start it off with memories of an amazing New Year’s Eve at Fashion Island Hotel. For reservations call call (949) 760-4920, visit Opentable.com/oak-grill or email [email protected]

Oak Grill New Year’s Eve Dinner Party, 5 p.m. to midnight. The special Classics 2.0 New Year’s Eve Dinner at Oak Grill is a splendidly decadent four-course celebratory meal offering a menu of classically loved selections. Dinner is $125 per person and includes one glass of champagne.

New Year’s Eve Party at Aqua Lounge, starting at 9 p.m. Aqua Lounge will be the destination for New Year’s Eve celebrating in black tie style with panache. A special DJ will be rocking the crowd at this sleek, chic nightspot. A very bubbly champagne toast at midnight and party favors and more are part of this happening holiday evening. $100 cover charge, includes champagne toast at midnight. Advanced ticket purchase required. Bottle service is also available.

FIG & OLIVE

Fig & Olive’s White & Gold New Year’s Eve Party celebrates in style with a four-course dinner menu starting at 8 p.m. for $160 per person with a Moet & Chandon champagne toast. Call (949) 877-3005, or visit figandolive.com

NEWPORT DUNES WATERFRONT RESORT

New Year’s Eve Boots on the Beach Party, 5 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Bring family and friends for an evening of celebration featuring live music, food trucks and full bars, plus country western merchandise available for purchase. The event will take place in the 14,000-square foot Bayside Pavilion tent. Kicking off the new year in country style, nationally touring headliners, A Thousand Horses will be joined by popular ‘90s rock-turned-country band, Lit, along with local country favorites, Redneck Rodeo and Temecula Road. For a more intimate evening out, dinner reservations are also available without the purchase of concert tickets, with a first seating from 5-7 p.m. for $65. Also offered is a festive second seating starting at 8 p.m. featuring a 5-course dinner, party favors, live DJ, and a champagne toast to ring in the new year on the bay for $125. For reservations, please call (949) 729-1144.

Back Bay Bistro’s New Year’s Eve dinner is a six-course menu from 8 p.m. to midnight for $125 per person and includes live DJ, party favors, and a champagne toast. Back Bay Bistro also has a first dinner seating from 5 to 7 p.m. for $65 per person for a similar menu with four courses. For more information or to make reservations, call (949) 729-1144 or visit NewportDunes.com/Back-Bay-Bistro

PELICAN HILL RESORT

The Resort at Pelican Hill has special New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day dining and parties options throughout the resort. For Pelican Hill dining reservations, visit pelicanhill.com, or call (855)563-5102.

New Year’s Eve:

Great Room Social Lounge – Put on your best flapper costume or dapper suit, and ring in the new year in style for an adults only affair, as you go back to the roaring twenties with live music from a jazz band, a festive balloon drop at midnight, creative cocktails and small bites. Starting at 6 p.m.; complimentary for Resort guests or $50 per non-resort guest.

Andrea Ristorante – Chef Troy presents “Il Cenone,” the Italian Gala, with a four-course menu. $225 per adult and $300 per adult with wine pairing.

Pelican Grill & Lounge – Chef Marc creates a California grill four-course prix-fixe menu, available from 5–10 p.m. Celebrate in the Lounge with entertainment by a live band, a midnight balloon drop, and a complimentary glass of Prosecco for each guest! The Bar will also serve a special New Year’s Eve menu. $155 per adult ; $215 with wine pairing; $65 per child under 12.

Coliseum Pool & Grill – Ring in the New Year with a carnival-themed night for the whole family from 7 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Drop into the Coliseum Bar for a night filled with music from a live band, hats and special New Year party favors, an à la carte menu, specialty themed drinks, a midnight balloon drop and much more.

Pajama Party at Camp Pelican – Children ages 4 – 12 are invited to a celebration just for kids from 5 p.m. – 12:30 a.m., with festive games, crafts, dinner and a holiday movie to ring in the New Year! $135 per child for resort guests only.

New Year’s Day:

Pelican Grill – Chef Marc present a special New Year’s Day football viewing menu in the Pelican Grill Bar. 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Coliseum Pool & Grill – The chefs feature a special breakfast buffet with smoked salmon, shrimp and a ribeye carving station. 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. for $70 per adult; $35 per child.

THE WINERY

The Winery is ringing in the new year with A Night at Studio 54. The first seating is a limited a la carte menu and is available from 4:30 -6:30 p.m. The second seating is a four-course menu with a Taittinger champagne toast available from 8:30-10 p.m. for $169. The party continues after 10 p.m. with a DJ and dancing playing into the new year. For reservations call (949) 999-6622.