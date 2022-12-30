New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day Dining

Share this:

Still trying to decide what to do and where to go on New Year’s Eve. We have several ideas ranging from a 70s dance party to wine country dining.

Studio 54 New Year’s Eve Party at Balboa Bay Resort

Say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 as you party the night away in 70s style at the Studio 54 inspired party at Balboa Bay Resort from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom.

This disco by the bay will feature entertainment by The Funky Hippeez and a sprawling dancefloor. Be sure to stay for the sparkling wine toast at midnight followed by light bites. Tickets include valet parking and party favors.

There is also a four-course wine dinner option which includes entrance to the dance party.

Visit www.BalboaBayResort.com for details and pricing.

NYE at The Winery Newport

The Winery R3estaurant on Coast Highway is offering several ways to celebrate New Year’ Eve.

First seating is 5 to 6 p.m. for a Chef inspired prix fixe menu at $95 per guest.

Or ring in the New Year with dinner, dancing, photo booth, party favors and a champagne toast. This seating is 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. at $195 per guest.

Just feel like dancing the night away? The Winery Newport has that option too. Entry fee after 10 p.m. is $50 per guest.

Call (949) 999-6622 or visit https://www.thewinerynewport.com.

Tavern House Safe & Sane NYE

Tavern House invites you to join them for their annual safe-and-sane New Year’s Eve celebration dinner.

They don’t offer hats, balloons and noisemakers, but they do promise a relaxed evening of great food and drink. Chef/proprietor David Wilhelm has created a special menu filled with his most popular Tavern House signature dishes so be sure to make your reservations early.

Prefer to stay home in front of the fireplace? Check out the Tavern House New Year’s Day Brunch celebration. Nothing welcomes in the new year like a savory Bloody Mary or a White Peach Mimosa along with the popular Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Waffles.

On behalf of our entire Tavern House Crew we wish you a Happy and Prosperous New

Visit https://www.tavernhousekb.com.

Coastal NYE at Fly N Fish

Enjoy a Coastal New Year’s Eve Celebration at Fly N Fish near the Newport Pier in Newport Beach. This year guests can sip handcrafted cocktails and enjoy locally-sourced seafood this New Year’s Eve at one of Newport Beach’s most popular oyster bars, Fly N Fish. Guests can indulge in a selection of New Year’s Eve Dinner Specials such as Hamachi Sashimi (citrus ponzu, fried scallops, nori, wasabi cream, and pickled ginger) or the Surf & Turf (8 oz. filet mignon with a choice of Maine lobster tail or a 1 lb. colossal king crab leg served with scalloped potatoes, grilled asparagus and drawn butter).

For dessert, guests can enjoy Fly N Fish’s signature Tiramisu (made with Rum and Kahlua ladyfingers, espresso, sweet mascarpone, and topped with shaved dark chocolate).

Fly N Fish’s New Year’s Eve Menu will be available starting at 4 p.m. To make a reservation, please call (949) 673-8400 or visit www.flynfishoysterbar.com.

Montage NYE Party

Montage Laguna Beach is getting ready to celebrate its 20th anniversary in February, but before that milestone is reached, celebrate New Year’s Eve with a “Toast to a Roaring 20 Years” Party at Studio from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. This special evening includes a live DJ and rotating entertainment, lounge-style seating with active culinary stations, an open bar all evening, and a countdown and champagne toast at midnight. $750.00 per guest, ages 21 and up.

Or enjoy a New Year’s Eve dinner at The Loft beginning at 8 p.m. Celebrate the end of 2022 with a decadent four-course tasting menu. Standout dishes include Madeira Braised Veal Cheek, Bluefin Toro Tartar, and a Wagyu New York Striploin.

Or skip the dinner and go straight to the New Year’s Eve party at the Lobby Lounge from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. featuring entertainment by David Allen Baker. Reserved table service and lounge seating packages are available.

Visit https://www.montagehotels.com/lagunabeach/ for more information.