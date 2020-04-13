Sherman Library Virtual Newport Beach Garden Tour and Summer Garden Party

Share this:

Coronavirus and social distancing won’t prevent the annual Sherman Library & Gardens Newport Beach Garden Tour from taking place on May 9—it will just look a little bit different this year.

It is with an abundance of caution that Sherman Library shifts its biggest fundraiser of the year to a virtual tour online. Video footage of all seven gardens on the Tour will be available beginning May 9 on thesherman.org website.

P.J. Video, a full-service video production company based in Tustin, has been retained to capture compelling footage of each garden on this year’s Tour. Stories from the homeowners will be woven throughout, where they’ll share interesting tidbits and disclose the inspiration for their gardens. Watch it whenever and wherever you want.

Newport Beach Garden Tour ticket holders will receive an invitation to an extraordinary Summer Garden Party at Sherman Library & Gardens on Saturday, August 29 from 4 to 8 a.m. The summer soiree will feature live music, delicious food, artists in the garden, a garden party hat contest, and a silent auction and raffle.

Sherman Library & Gardens is a nonprofit cultural center. Proceeds from this event will support children’s education programs.

Cost is $50 for Members and $60 Non-Members. For more info and to purchase tickets, visit thesherman.org or call (949) 673-2261.