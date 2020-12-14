Wild Taco Launches Take-Home Taco Kits and Revamped To-Go Menu

Share this:

Wild Taco in Newport Beach has been wildly popular since it was launched in 2015 by commercial fisherman-turned-restaurateur Thomas Carson, the culinary genius behind Bear Flag Fish Co., which has three locations in coastal Orange County, and Circle Hook Fish Co. at Lido Marina Village.

Now, Wild Taco (which has a sister location in Laguna Beach) has ramped up its to-go menus with new family-friendly takeout options that will no doubt prove to be – need I say it? – wildly popular.

The Baja-inspired eatery focuses on wild-caught fish from Carson’s fleet of three fishing boats, including local and sustainable swordfish, bluefin tuna, and yellowtail caught along the coast.

In addition to the full Wild Taco menu available to-go (including margaritas, sangrias, and aguas frescas), the taqueria has added a variety of Fiesta Packs designed to feed families of all sizes.

Each Family Fiesta Pack includes a choice of carne (pollo asado, carne asada, or carnitas) or the fresh catch of the day for an additional charge, plus sides of rice and beans, flour or corn tortillas, and an assortment of Wild Taco’s toppings and salsas. Priced at $25 for two or $50 for families of four, the take-home-taco kits give families everything they need to recreate Wild Taco favorites at home. Larger Fiesta Packs are available.

“Since we opened our first restaurant in 2007, our mission has been the same: to provide the people and communities we love with fresh food from sustainable sources, and responsible purveyors we have a close connection to,” said founder Thomas Carson. “Staying true to our mission has never been more important. Our goal is to make it easy and affordable to support local. When people support Wild Taco, they’re also supporting local fisherman, California farmers, and responsible ranchers.”

Wild Taco has two locations: 407 31st St. in Newport Beach, and 188 s. Coast Hwy. in Laguna Beach. Both restaurants are open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

For more information and to place to-go orders, visit https://www.thewildtaco.com/.