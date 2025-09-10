Visit Newport Beach Launches Third Iteration of Signature Fall Campaign: Newport Beach Vacation Club

They were the first to create a post-Super Bowl drone show last February promoting Newport Beach, they’ve won dozens of awards for their creative campaigns, and they even sponsored a float in the January 1, 2024, Rose Parade that won the Extraordinaire Award.

Now, the creative minds at Visit Newport Beach, the destination marketing organization for the City of Newport Beach, are ramping up their ideation with their fall campaign, Newport Beach Vacation Club.

This is the third edition of Newport Beach Vacation Club, and based on the successes of the previous two version, this year’s Vacation Club is sure to be a hit with visitors who waited until the summer tourist season ended to venture out for less-crowded coastal pastures.

According to Visit Newport Beach, this year’s Vacation Club builds on the success of the 2023 launch of the Newport Beach Vacation Club and last year’s family-focused Newport Beach Vacation Kids Club. This year, the campaign caters to mature generations as well as couples, girlfriends, and friends looking for elevated getaways filled with relaxation, indulgence, and memorable moments.

The emphasis is on over-the-top service, curated experiences and amenities, and white-glove attention, which of course Newport Beach is able to offer in abundance.

The campaign commercials follow three distinctive styles of travel: Girls Getaway, Couples Escape, and a Guys Weekend. Each storyline captures vacations defined by what Visit Newport Beach dubs “luxury, confidence, and effortless sophistication.”

“Research shows that older generations are increasingly seeking luxury travel experiences that combine comfort, style, and exclusivity,” said Gary Sherwin, President & CEO of Visit Newport Beach. “With the Newport Beach Vacation Club volume three, we’re providing a collection of highly curated escapes where guests can enjoy white-glove service, memorable adventures, and the freedom to live better than ever. Vacation isn’t just a getaway, it’s a celebration, and Newport Beach is here to make it effortless, glamorous, and unforgettable.”

The concept for Newport Beach Vacation Club is that travelers can experience Newport Beach like private club members and receive exclusive access to luxury experiences and offers curated for members only.

While the membership benefits may be “exclusive,” the Newport Beach Vacation Club is inclusive, so every visitor can be a member with access to elevated luxury experiences, which this year includes a luxe escape for two, a Penthouse to Port at Balboa Bay Resort offer, and other indulgent experiences.

There was also an exclusive line of merchandise, launched just for the Vacation Club.

“In the last 10 years this has been one of the buzziest campaigns we have ever done,” noted Sherwin last year. “People want to be part of exclusive experiences. If you look at the Newport Beach community in general, you have yacht clubs, country clubs, and people love being part of those beautiful experiences that are unique and exclusive to them, something they can talk about—but not everyone is able to get into these clubs, so we said let’s create a club and give it an air of exclusivity but open it up to anybody. You can join our club and get access to uniquely Newport Beach experiences.”

Visitors can explore the Newport Beach Vacation Club landing page at www.NewportBeachVacationClub.com which provides all the details needed for a personalized getaway, from exclusive Platinum Perks at top resorts and restaurants to curated itineraries for every style of traveler.

Visit Newport Beach Inc. is the official Destination Marketing Organization for the City of Newport Beach, dedicated to promoting the destination and driving economic growth by attracting leisure and conference visitors. Visit Newport Beach partners with the tourism and hospitality industry to enhance visitor spending, ultimately contributing to the community’s quality of life. Through strategic sales, marketing, advertising, and public relations efforts, the organization positions Newport Beach as a premier travel and conference destination. For more information, please visit www.VisitNewportBeach.com.