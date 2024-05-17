Newport Beach-Based Financial Advisor Qualifies for Edward Jones Recognition Conference

Share this:

Newport Beach Financial Advisor Tammy McKennon, of the Edward Jones office in Newport Beach, recently qualified for the Edward Jones recognition conference, Momentum, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of 819 successful financial advisors from the firm’s more than 19,000.

The event will be held May 20-23 in Orlando, FL, and includes financial advisors from both the U.S. and Canada.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized for the success of my practice and the experience my team and I deliver to our clients,” McKennon said. “The opportunity to collaborate with the leaders of the firm and with other successful Edward Jones financial advisors in North America is an incredible resource for us to continue providing value for our clients.”

The Momentum conference recognizes high-achieving financial advisors who have embraced the momentum it takes to build and sustain a successful practice through leadership, service, advice and guidance. Attendees will be immersed in learning opportunities and a collaborative environment designed to propel them to even greater heights.

“At the heart of our firm’s purpose is making a positive difference for those around us. Financial advisors attending Momentum have put that purpose into action by helping clients find and fund the possibilities for their lives,” said Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm’s recognition events. “I look forward to the upcoming three days with this dynamic, motivated, service-oriented group of professionals.”

Attendees were selected based on the success of their practice. In keeping with the firm’s culture and spirit of partnership, there was not a set number of attendees for the conference. Instead, every financial advisor who met the criteria qualified to attend, thereby keeping the focus on operational and service quality.

Tammy McKennon’s office is at 1501 Westcliff Dr. #307, in Newport Beach.

McKennon and her client support team professionals can be reached at McKennon’s website at https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/tammy-mckennon.

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s more than 19,000 financial advisors serve more than eight million clients with a total of $2 trillion in client assets under care at the end of December 2023. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society.